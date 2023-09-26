Cyberpunk 2077: Is There a Flashlight? Answered

When you’re off the main streets and away from all the neon, Night City can be a dark place. In the city’s dingiest areas, and particularly when you’re navigating underground sections or building interiors, you might find it a struggle to actually see where the hell you’re going. So, is there a flashlight in Cyberpunk 2077? Here’s your answer.

Is There a Flashlight in Cyberpunk 2077? Answered

No, there isn’t. For all Night City’s flashing lights and futuristic technology, nobody thought to invent a flashlight! There’s not even a cyberware that offers you night vision or something similar. It’s a strange one, but you basically have no option but to squint and feel your way through darker sections of the game.

Our recommendation would be to have a play around with both the game’s gamma settings and the slider on your TV. You should be able to increase the gamma so that darker colors become brighter, but it will essentially turn blacks into greys, which can be somewhat ugly.

Truth be told, there haven’t been all that many sections of the game that we’ve really struggled with darkness, but the few times it has been an issue it’s been a real pain in the butt. You either have to grin and bear it or make the effort to change your game/TV settings for that particular scene.

Did Phantom Liberty Add Flashlights to the Game?

And if you’re wondering whether the new Phantom Liberty expansion added flashlights to Cyberpunk 2077, well, unfortunately the answer is still no. You’re still going to have to make do with tweaking the settings whenever you’re in unusually dark environments.

