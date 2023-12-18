Roblox Toilet Defense Codes (December 2023)

Toilet Defense is one of many tower defense Roblox games inspired by the popular YouTube show Skibidi Toilet. Before starting your fight against the toilets, you can check out this handy guide to find out all the valid codes you can use to get free resources.

All Toilet Defense Codes List

VladosVladiVladi has released several codes that players can redeem in the game to obtain Stars. In turn, you can spend this currency to purchase new and better units, such as cameramen and speakermen.

Toilet Defense Codes (Working)

Ruin – Redeem to get 100 Stars

– Redeem to get 100 Stars Release – Redeem to get 100 Stars

– Redeem to get 100 Stars 100LikesTii – Redeem to get 150 Stars

Toilet Defense Codes (Expired)

There are no invalid codes in Toilet Defense.

How to Redeem Codes in Toilet Defense

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Launch Toilet Defense on the Roblox app. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Copy and paste one of the valid Toilet Defense codes into the text box. Press the green Redeem button to claim your rewards.

How Can You Get More Toilet Defense Codes?

You can get more Toilet Defense codes by checking the game’s official page since VladosVladiVladi writes down new codes in the description. Another great way is to join the Toilet Defense Roblox Group, where the developer shares the latest news and updates about the game.

Why Are My Toilet Defense Codes Not Working?

If the code does not work, it is likely because you accidentally misspell the code. Note that all Toilet Defense codes are case-sensitive, so I recommend you copy and paste directly from our valid code list to avoid errors.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Toilet Defense

Besides redeeming codes, the only way to get more rewards is to play the game and defeat toilets. If you are struggling, you should try to team up with other players who are stronger than you so you can slowly gather more Stars to buy more powerful units.

What Is Toilet Defense?

Toilet Defense is a Roblox game based on the strange and popular YouTube show called Skibidi Toilet. Your goal in this game is to defeat numerous waves of attacking toilets coming at your base by placing various units around the arena. You will earn Stars with each toilet you beat, and you can use them to buy better units.

That’s everything you need to know about Toilet Defense codes. For more Roblox content, check out our other code posts, such as UGC Limited and One Fruit Simulator.