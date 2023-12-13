Roblox Squat Simulator Codes (December 2023)

Squat Simulator is a simple clicker game on Roblox, where your goal is to become stronger by training. Before you start your workout journey, you can check out our guide to find out all valid codes you can use to get free rewards.

All Squat Simulator Codes List

Skyrunner Simulators has released several codes since the launch of Squat Simulator. Some of these codes will give you Wins and Boosts, and others can even grant you free Pets.

Squat Simulator Codes (Working)

There is no valid code in Squat Simulator.

Squat Simulator Codes (Expired)

HALLOWEEN2023 – This code is invalid.

– This code is invalid. RELEASE – This code is invalid.

– This code is invalid. FOOD – This code is invalid.

How to Redeem Codes in Squat Simulator

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Launch Squat Simulator on the Roblox app. Open the Codes menu by clicking the Twitter icon on the right side of the screen. Copy and paste one of the working Squat Simulator codes into the text box. Press the green Redeem button to claim your reward.

How Can You Get More Squat Simulator Codes?

If you want more Squat Simulator codes, you should follow the developer, @SillyManRBX, on X. If you have a Discord account, you can also consider joining the Skyrunner Games Discord Server to receive announcements about the game and chat with other players.

Why Are My Squat Simulator Codes Not Working?

If you’ve tried to use a valid code and it doesn’t work, you should try again by copying and pasting the code from our list. Like other Roblox games, the code is case-sensitive, and you will get an error if you mistype it. If that still doesn’t work, then the code most likely has expired.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Squat Simulator

Besides redeeming codes, you can join the Skyrunner Simulators Roblox Group to get an exclusive pet and a 25 percent Strength Boost. You can also get free rewards by using free Spins, which you can access from the left side of the screen. Each Spin may give you a chance to win Strength, Wins, and powerful Pets.

What Is Squat Simulator?

Roblox Squat Simulator is a casual clicker game where you can build up your Strength to take on various challenges to collect Wins. You can use your Wins to purchase Pets, which can increase your stats permanently and open up new areas to compete in.

That is everything you need to know about Squat Simulator codes.