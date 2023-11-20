Roblox Anime Slash Simulator Codes (November 2023)

Anime Slash Simulator is a new and exciting Roblox game that features various characters from many anime series. If you need a headstart in this game, here are all the working codes you can redeem to get some free rewards.

All Available Codes in Roblox Anime Slash Simulator

Here are all the working codes you can redeem to obtain Wins, Power, and Rebirth. These items are valuable resources you can use to make your character stronger and become the best Sword Master in the world.

RELEASE – Redeem code for 25 Wins.

– Redeem code for 25 Wins. ThanksFor400KVisits! – Redeem code for free rewards.

– Redeem code for free rewards. ThanksFor2KLikes! – Redeem code for free rewards.

– Redeem code for free rewards. 1KActivePlayers! – Redeem code for free rewards.

All Expired Codes in Roblox Anime Slash Simulator

So far, there are no expired codes in Roblox Anime Slash Simulator. We will update this list should any code stop working in the future.

How to Redeem Roblox Anime Slash Simulator Codes

You can redeem the codes by launching the game through the Roblox app. Once everything is fully loaded, you can follow these steps:

Click the Code button on the left side of the screen. Copy or type one of the working codes into the text box that appears on your screen. Hit Submit. If the code is still active, the game will notify you about the rewards you’ve unlocked.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

The creator will likely release more codes in the future, and the best way to get new codes is to join the Roblox Anime Slash Simulator group. If you have a Discord account, you can even join their server to get the latest news and updates about the game. I also recommend you check out this page regularly since we will update it monthly with all the working codes you can still use.

That’s everything you need to know about Roblox Anime Slash Simulator Codes. Twinfinite has other code posts that you may want to check out before leaving the website. For example, we have articles on Roblox Shindo Life, Fortblox, and Jujutsu Chronicles.