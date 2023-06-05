Image Source: Putian Junjie Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Any sufficiently popular anime will, at some point, get a mobile game. That’s just a fact by now. While these can vary in quality, they all share one nice feature. Each mobile game based on an anime allows for code redemption, so you can get a plethora of good items or free right as you start. This is definitely the case for the Demon Slayer mobile game. Here are all the active and expired codes for Rage of Demon King.

All Active Rage of Demon King Codes

As of June 2023, there are four working codes for Rage of Demon King. We don’t know how long these are supposed to last, so it’s better to use them now. This way, you get the best chance of getting Tanjiro or Inosuke on your first try.

DS666 : 50,000 Gold, 100 Gems, 50 Break Stones, Five 5* Shards

: 50,000 Gold, 100 Gems, 50 Break Stones, Five 5* Shards DS777 : 100,000 Gold, 100 Gems, 10 4* Shards, Two Advanced Summon Tickets

: 100,000 Gold, 100 Gems, 10 4* Shards, Two Advanced Summon Tickets DS888 : 100,000 Gold, 100 Gems, Five Arena Refresh Tickets, Five Intel Refresh Tickets, One Advanced Summon Ticket

: 100,000 Gold, 100 Gems, Five Arena Refresh Tickets, Five Intel Refresh Tickets, One Advanced Summon Ticket DSyzcTYLbm: 800,000 Gold, 200,000 Hero XP, 500 Gems, 100 Rune Shards, 80 Secret Scrolls, 50 Nezuko Academy Shards, Five Advanced Summon Tickets, Five Arena Refresh Tickets, Five Wheel Coins, Two Compressors

All Expired Rage of Demon Codes

As the game is still rather new, there aren’t any expired codes to worry about. However, as said, we also don’t know the life cycle of active codes yet.

How to Redeem Codes in Rage of Demon King

To be allowed to redeem the above codes, first, you must complete the game’s tutorial. Once in the main game, click on the character model (Tanjiro or whoever you see) to bring out the side menu on the right.

A button for Redeem Code will be at the bottom of this new menu that you will need to tap to open the code redemption text box. Be aware that the codes are all case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as you see them above.

This is everything you need for our list of all active and expired Rage of Demon King codes. For more Demon Slayer-related guides, check out our links below.

