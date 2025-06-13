Goblin Trail Codes (June 2025) 

Goblin Trail codes are here to help you one-shot everything.

Updated June 13, 2025 Added new code!

Not everyone is equipped to challenge goblins. Have you seen Goblin Slayer? Exactly, it’s scary. Which is why you need Goblin Trail codes, to unlock new weapons and upgrade your equipment to survive the vicious attacks of goblins.

All Goblin Trail Codes List

Active Goblin Trail Codes

RELEASE: 100 Gold (New)

Expired Goblin Trail Codes

There are currently no expired Goblin Trail codes.

How to Redeem Goblin Trail Codes

Here is a quick and easy guide on how to redeem Goblin Trail codes:

Launch Goblin Trail on Roblox. Press the Redeem Code button in the top right corner of the screen. Enter the code in the Code text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

