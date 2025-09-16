Gas Station Simulator Codes (September 2025)

Updated: September 16, 2025 We added the latest codes!

Build the biggest gas station in town and get rich. Always keep vehicles fueled to avoid upsetting drivers. Hire workers, expand with new tanks and pumps, and start growing your business now by redeeming Gas Station Simulator codes.

All Gas Station Simulator Codes List

Active Gas Station Simulator Codes

UPDATE10 : 10k Cash (NEW)

: 10k Cash D4RKM4TTER : 4k Cash (NEW)

: 4k Cash FOLLOWS10K : 5k Cash (NEW)

: 5k Cash T0XIC : 1k Cash (NEW)

: 1k Cash FAV100K : 10k Cash

: 10k Cash beta : 2k Cash

: 2k Cash visits3M : 3k Cash

: 3k Cash iLovEggs : 2k Cash

: 2k Cash Gavin7: 7,777 Cash

How to Redeem Codes in Gas Station Simulator

If you want to redeem Gas Station Simulator codes then do the following:

Image by Twinfinite

Run Gas Station Simulator in Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left. Enter a code into the text field. Click Redeem to claim freebies.

