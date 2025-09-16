Gas Station Simulator Codes (September 2025)

Updated: September 16, 2025
Build the biggest gas station in town and get rich. Always keep vehicles fueled to avoid upsetting drivers. Hire workers, expand with new tanks and pumps, and start growing your business now by redeeming Gas Station Simulator codes.
All Gas Station Simulator Codes List
Active Gas Station Simulator Codes
- UPDATE10: 10k Cash (NEW)
- D4RKM4TTER: 4k Cash (NEW)
- FOLLOWS10K: 5k Cash (NEW)
- T0XIC: 1k Cash (NEW)
- FAV100K: 10k Cash
- beta: 2k Cash
- visits3M: 3k Cash
- iLovEggs: 2k Cash
- Gavin7: 7,777 Cash
Expired Gas Station Simulator Codes
- There are no expired Gas Station Simulator codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Gas Station Simulator
If you want to redeem Gas Station Simulator codes then do the following:
- Run Gas Station Simulator in Roblox.
- Press the Codes button on the left.
- Enter a code into the text field.
- Click Redeem to claim freebies.
