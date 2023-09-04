Eternal Tower Defense Codes (September 2023)

Eternal Tower Defense takes the best parts of anime and combines it with the very addicting qualities of tower defense gameplay. Part of the fun comes from recruiting your favorite characters to fight on your behalf, but some are obviously better than others. You can make the grind a lot easier with a few Eternal Tower Defense codes!

All Working Eternal Tower Defense Codes

To earn some free gifts the right way, you need to use codes that are still active in Eternal Tower Defense. We went ahead and did all the guesswork for you by checking which codes were still working, as of Sept. 4, 2023:

300KVisits! : Use this code for x500 free in-game Gems

: Use this code for x500 free in-game Gems 200KVisits!: This code rewards another x500 in-game Gems

Gems in Eternal Tower Defense are best utilized for purchasing summons (using the Summon button on the left). With just one of these codes, you can summon as many as 10 characters in a single go!

All Expired Eternal Tower Defense Codes

Given the nature of Roblox codes, they’ll eventually expire. In doing so, they’ll no longer provide any benefits whatsoever, in which case we’ll move any inactive codes to this section.

100KVisits!

10KVisits!

RELEASE!

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

In order to redeem free gifts in Eternal Tower Defense, you’ll have to be in the game first. So, boot up Roblox, hop into Eternal Tower Defense, then hang out at the lobby.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

On the left-hand side, you’ll see a series of menu icons. The one you want to select is the ‘Codes’ button, featuring the Discord logo. Now you use any of the working codes we’ve listed above. Type them exactly how they’re listed because the codes are case-sensitive.

With that settled, do be sure to make good use of all the available Eternal Tower Defense codes ASAP. Afterwards, it wouldn’t hurt to check out more codes lists. We’ve got a bunch using the links below, like Anime Dimensions and 3 Player Tycoon!