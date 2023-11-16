Cube Eating Simulator Codes (November 2023)

Hey, when you only have a few minutes to spare, and you need a mindless Roblox game, Cube Eating Simulator is always a good place to start. The premise is as simple as it gets: you’re a cube that eats other cubes, and those cubes are sometimes other players.

It’s a straightforward PvP experience, which makes Cube Eating Simulator codes all the more valuable.

All Working Cube Eating Simulator Codes

As of Nov. 16, 2023, you can still redeem and collect the following gifts in Cube Eating Simulator:

OMGLOL : Use this code to be rewarded 10K Size, 2 million Coins, and a single Revive

: Use this code to be rewarded 10K Size, 2 million Coins, and a single Revive 40KLIKES: Redeems for 10K Size and 100K Coins

Normally, I’d suggest using these codes as soon as possible, and that’s still a valid option. However, with these codes increasing your size, someone larger can quickly swoop in and eat you. Either wait until the coast is clear or wait until you’re a threat in Cube Eating Simulator.

All Expired Codes in Cube Eating Simulator

As of Nov. 16, 2023, none of these codes work in Roblox and you can’t collect their rewards anymore:

Hey, none of the codes have expired!

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Cube Eating Simulator makes it quite easy to collect free rewards, but there is another step involved:

Find a secluded spot or, at the very least, one that’s far away from other larger, more threatening cubes. On the left-hand side, below the Shop button, select the Codes button. Copy and paste or type in a working code from our list in the previous sections, then select Submit. Double check the spelling and case-sensitivity!

That’s really all there is to redeeming Cube Eating Simulator codes. Pretty easy, right? Any and all rewards the codes offer are added to your account immediately, so make sure the coast is clear. If you want a less competitive experience, try Super Speed Tycoon, which we have codes for, too!