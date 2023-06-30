All Strongman Simulator Codes in Roblox (June 2023)
Don’t complain, enjoy the pain!
It’s hard to keep track of all the different types of games you can find on Roblox, but it’s fair to say that Strongman Simulator is one of the more unusual offerings. After all, not only will players be working out and pumping steel in a virtual gym, but they’ll also be dragging things around to make them look, well, super duper strong. If you’re on the lookout for all the latest Roblox Strongman Simulator codes, then you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into the deets, shall we?
All Working Strongman Simulator Codes in Roblox
Updated on 30 June, 2023
Added one new code!
The following list is comprised of all the active codes you can redeem in Strongman Simulator for in-game freebies. Do note that these codes can expire, so get them while they’re hot:
- Shazam!FuryOfTheGods – 5 Minutes 2x Movement Speed (NEW)
- Shazam! – 5 Minutes 2x Workout Speed Buff
- LearnThe – 5 Minutes x Workout Speed Buff
- HOLIDAY – 10 Minutes 2x Workout Speed
- 1500likes – 5 Minutes x2 Energy Boost
- 5000likes – 5 Minutes x2 Energy Boost
- 10000 – 5 Minutes x2 Energy Boost
- strongman – Rubber Duck Pet
- season1 – 10 Minutes of 2x Workout
- 400M – 15 Minutes 2x Energy
- 100M – 10 Minutes 2x Energy
- Chad – Rubber Duck Pet
- 10m – 5 Minutes 2x Workout Speed Buff
- 25k – 5 Minutes x2 Energy Boost
All Expired Strongman Simulator Codes in Roblox
These codes have expired and no longer work in Strongman Simulator:
- 500likes – 5 Minutes x2 Energy Boost
How to Redeem Codes
Like many games on Roblox, redeeming codes in Strongman Simulator is really easy. Go ahead and follow these simple steps:
- Launch Strongman Simulator on Roblox.
- Tap on the golden Twitter bird button on the left-hand side of the screen (as pictured below).
- Type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s 100% correct as if the code is not correct, it won’t work.
- Hit “Use” and the free items or boosts will be added to your account. Have fun!
And that brings us to the end of our guide. Hopefully, we’ve helped to answer your inquiry about all the latest Roblox Strongman Simulator codes. For more, here’s what Preppy Values means. Or if you’d prefer, go ahead and take a gander a the links below.
