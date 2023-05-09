All Anime Rising Fighting Codes (May 2023)
Using these free codes in Anime Rising Fighting offer some sweet goodies.
Roblox and anime go together like bread and butter, so if you haven’t tried Anime Rising Fighting yet, now’s your chance. You’ll be tasked with getting stronger, challenging, familiar anime characters, and throwing down. To get a head start, here’s all Anime Rising Fighting codes available now.
All Working Anime Rising Fighting Codes in Roblox (May 2023)
As of May 2023, the following Roblox codes are still in use, so redeem them as soon as you can:
- SRRYFORRAIDS: Redeem this code for 2x Power Potions
- IHAVEROBLOX: Using this code awards 2x Power Potions
- 2KLIKES: Redeeming this code gives you 3x Power Potions
- Release: Redeem this code to receive 100 Power
It would also be wise to bookmark this page for future use. In fact, the developers shared plans to release a new code after 5000 likes, and they’re very close.
All Expired Roblox Codes in Anime Rising Fighting
Sadly, the following codes are no longer available and do not provide their listed rewards.
- RAIDREWRITE: Redeem this code for a free Boost
- 1KLIKES: Redeem this code for a free Boost
- KAIZEMWORLD: This code rewards 2x Luck Potions
- ANTWORLD: Redeeming this code gives 2x Damage Potions
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Rising Fighting
Similar to the likes of Legacy Piece and A Piece, redeeming codes is simple and straightforward. To get your free goodies, here’s what you do:
- Launch Anime Rising Fighting in Roblox.
- Select the Twitter logo on the right-hand side (the blue bird).
- Type in a working code or copy and paste from our list, then select REDEEM. Codes aren’t case-sensitive, by the way.
With all the Anime Rising Fighting codes at your disposal, you’re now on your way to greatness. While you’re at it, why not take a look at related content using the links below? Here at Twinfinite, there are countless code lists, many of which are certainly your favorite Roblox games.
- One Fruit Simulator Roblox Codes (May 2023)
- All Roblox Shindo Life Codes (May 2023)
- Anime Dimensions Roblox Codes (May 2023)
- All Dragon Blox Codes in Roblox (May 2023)
- Project Mugetsu Roblox Codes