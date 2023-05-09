All Anime Rising Fighting Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Roblox and anime go together like bread and butter, so if you haven’t tried Anime Rising Fighting yet, now’s your chance. You’ll be tasked with getting stronger, challenging, familiar anime characters, and throwing down. To get a head start, here’s all Anime Rising Fighting codes available now.

All Working Anime Rising Fighting Codes in Roblox (May 2023)

As of May 2023, the following Roblox codes are still in use, so redeem them as soon as you can:

SRRYFORRAIDS : Redeem this code for 2x Power Potions

: Redeem this code for 2x Power Potions IHAVEROBLOX : Using this code awards 2x Power Potions

: Using this code awards 2x Power Potions 2KLIKES : Redeeming this code gives you 3x Power Potions

: Redeeming this code gives you 3x Power Potions Release: Redeem this code to receive 100 Power

It would also be wise to bookmark this page for future use. In fact, the developers shared plans to release a new code after 5000 likes, and they’re very close.

All Expired Roblox Codes in Anime Rising Fighting

Sadly, the following codes are no longer available and do not provide their listed rewards.

RAIDREWRITE : Redeem this code for a free Boost

: Redeem this code for a free Boost 1KLIKES : Redeem this code for a free Boost

: Redeem this code for a free Boost KAIZEMWORLD : This code rewards 2x Luck Potions

: This code rewards 2x Luck Potions ANTWORLD: Redeeming this code gives 2x Damage Potions

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Rising Fighting

Similar to the likes of Legacy Piece and A Piece, redeeming codes is simple and straightforward. To get your free goodies, here’s what you do:

Launch Anime Rising Fighting in Roblox. Select the Twitter logo on the right-hand side (the blue bird). Type in a working code or copy and paste from our list, then select REDEEM. Codes aren’t case-sensitive, by the way.

With all the Anime Rising Fighting codes at your disposal, you’re now on your way to greatness. While you’re at it, why not take a look at related content using the links below? Here at Twinfinite, there are countless code lists, many of which are certainly your favorite Roblox games.

