If you pre-ordered Assassin’s Creed Mirage, then one of the things that you have to look forward to is the Forty Thieves quest that you get as a bonus. However, if you’ve been playing through AC Mirage and haven’t been able to find how to start it, you’re not alone. Here’s how to unlock the Forty Thieves quest in AC Mirage.

How Do You Play the Forty Thieves Quest in AC Mirage?

Image Source: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

To play the Forty Thieves quest in AC Mirage, you have to have preordered the game before its launch. If you did, then once you’ve completed your training to become a Hidden One and complete the Branching Out quest, you’ll be able to play the Forty Thieves quest. It will only be available after you’ve reported back to Roshan.

I had a couple of notifications appear that were telling me that the quest was available earlier in the story, but having not been far enough at the time, there was no clear way to access it. The quest won’t appear on your map until you’ve gotten far enough on your main quest, regardless of if the game tells you that it’s available.

To begin the quest, there will be a letter on the table in the Harbiyah Bureau that you can pick up and read. The letter won’t be available to pick up until this point in the story, but once you can, you’ll be tasked with finding the woman at the start of the mission.

There’s not much more to starting the Forty Thieves quest in AC Mirage. You’ll only have access to it if you preordered the game, but it’ll be a nice addition to your travels and can serve as a good break from some of the main storyline. If you’re looking for more Assassin’s Creed guides, be sure to check back here for more.