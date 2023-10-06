How to Solve “Delight by the Dome” Enigma in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

While exploring Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you may stumble on mysterious items called Enigmas. These objects are basically treasure maps that will lead you to hidden riches, and among them is the Delight by the Dome Enigma.

AC Mirage “Delight by the Dome” Enigma Treasure Location

You can find the Delight by the Dome Enigma on the porch of Kahtabah Mosque in Abbasiyah. This building is located west of the Round City and on the east side of the river. While you’re in the area, I also recommend climbing the building and synchronizing so you can unlock the fast travel point.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The Enigma only shows a drawing of a Mosque with a bright X mark near a tree. Unfortunately, the building referred to by this map is not the Kahtabah Mosque. You must travel southeast until you enter the southernmost area of Baghdad.

You’ll find another mosque near the south city wall, and you can also climb to the roof to unlock another fast travel point. The treasure will be buried in the small pond northwest of the building.

Image Credit: Ubisoft via Twinfinite

The reward for solving this Enigma is the Mysterious Talisman, described as an odd relic of an ancient civilization. Unfortunately, this is merely cosmetic gear, and you won’t get any stat buff while wearing it.

