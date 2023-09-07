Who Is Controlling Mechamaru in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

Amongst the students attending the Kyoto branch of Jujutsu High, one of them has always stood out as particularly intimidating. With his robotic appearance and no-nonsense attitude, Mechamaru serves as a proxy for his user, who channels the cursed corpse from a distance.

Now that the Jujutsu Kaisen spotlight is set squarely on this tortured character, it’s the perfect time to look at the mysterious student behind the bot. Let’s learn more about who is controlling Mechamaru.

Jujutsu Kaisen Kokichi Muta Identity Explained

During the debut of the Kyoto Jujutsu High students as part of the Goodwill Event, we catch a quick glimpse of Mechamaru’s controller, Kokichi Muta. Upon his birth, Kokichi had a Heavenly Restriction placed on him, a condition that affects the bearer’s body in exchange for alterations to their cursed energy flow.

In Kokichi’s case, this affliction would horribly damage his entire body, covering him in scars and weakening him to the point where he is completely immobile. He lives a life of constant pain, relegated to a bathtub where he is kept alive through a series of tubes connected to him at all times.

Though his Heavenly Restriction has bestowed him with impressive cursed energy — so much so that he is able to control puppets remotely from across the country, and has allowed him to climb to the rank of semi-grade 1 — his is an existence of complete agony. He is unsurprisingly reclusive and reserved, and would gladly sacrifice all of his cursed energy in exchange for a healthy body, if he had the chance.

What Happens to Mechamaru During the Shibuya Incident Arc?

Image Source: MAPPA via Crunchyroll

In exchange for his cooperation with Mahito and Geto, Kokichi is at last given a healthy body. Using his dreaded Idle Transfiguration, which normally warps normal bodies into horrible eldritch creations, Mahito alters Kokichi’s form to restore his wounded flesh and allow him to walk.

With the conditions of their temporary allegiance fulfilled, Kokichi immediately goes on the offensive against Mahito with a legion of Mechamaru puppets. This is where we currently leave things off in the anime, however if you would like to know the results of this battle, we’ve got the lowdown described in this handy guide.

Now that you know a bit more about who is controlling Mechamaru, we hope you have a newfound appreciation for the poor lad in the tub. We’d offer him a hug, but that would probably be incredibly painful. Instead, we might suggest he (and you) look at our other Jujutsu Kaisen content below.