Is Nanami Dead in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered (Spoilers)

Jujutsu Kaisen has finally entered the long-awaited Shibuya Arc in the anime, and as usual, red flags are being raised. The show is no stranger to killing off characters, even those we love. However, fans are speculating the fates of numerous popular characters in the show, including Nanami, the older Jujutsu Sorcerer we met in Season 1. So today, we’re discussing whether or not Nanami dies in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Also, a quick PSA: There will be major spoilers regarding the Shibuya Arc and Nanami’s fate in the show. If you don’t wish to see spoilers, we suggest exiting this post immediately.

Does Nanami Die In Jujutsu Kaisen?

Image Source: MAPPA via Crunchyroll

The short and sweet answer is yes. Unfortunately, Nanami dies during the Shibuya Arc in Jujutsu Kaisen. In the later half of the arc — Nanami goes through a series of fights that leads to his death. Specifically, his fights with the Cursed Spirits Dagon, Jogo, and Mahito, are the ones that lead to his demise.

First, he was injured via a Doman Expansion from Dagon, severely cutting up his body. Soon after, Jogo uses his flame techniques to scorch Nanami’s body, leaving the entire left half of his body charred to the point where you can partially see his skull. Mahito then swoops in for the kill, distracting him with a hoard of altered humans before making direct contact with his Soul Transfiguration technique.

To make things worse, the series’ main character, Itadori, shows up at the last second, only to see Nanami’s exploded into chunks by Mahito. Thankfully, Itadori was able to muster enough courage and strength to defeat Mahito for good. That said, Geto was able to absorb Mahito before Itadori could finish the final blow. With Geto absorbing Mahito, it’s safe to say Mahito is out of the picture for good, as he has yet to return in the Manga since then.

What Did Haibara Want Nanami To Say?

Image Source: MAPPA via Crunchyroll

Nanami arguably has one of the most gruesome deaths in the entire series, but his death wasn’t completely sad. Just before Mahito blows him to pieces, Nanami sees and speaks with his former partner, Yu Haibara, who sadly died during their younger years on a Cursed Spirit investigation.

He asked Nanami why he returned to being a Sorcerer after he initially retired and needed clarification on what he was trying to do. Haibara doesn’t say anything to Nanami, but merely points in the direction where Itadori shows up soon after.

Nanami smiles, realizing his role was to mentor the next generation, and he doesn’t wish to curse Itadori for showing up late. He knew Itadori would be in agony over his death, so he devised a different idea. Before Mahito kills him, Nanami smiles at Itadori and tells him, “You got it from here.” By saying this, he could empower Itadori to finish the job rather than beat himself up for letting him die.

It is not known when the episode showcasing Nanami’s death will air. Still, given MAAPA’s reputation for staying faithful to the material, the show will likely portray his gruesome and sad death in excruciating detail.

And that’s everything you need to know on whether or not Nanami dies in Jujutsu Kaisen. Be sure to check out some of our other Jujutsu Kaisen guides, preferably some not as sad as this one!