Did Himmel Love Frieren in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End? Answered

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is a bittersweet tale of a long-lived elf who tries to understand her feelings toward her friend. Although Himmel passes away in the first episode, the man has a strong presence throughout the series. Some fans may even start to wonder if Himmel actually harbored a romantic feeling toward Frieren.

Himmel’s Feelings for Frieren in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Explained

Although not clearly stated, the author heavily implies that Himmel loved Frieren. The hero was particularly attentive and close to the elf throughout their adventure. However, the biggest hint can be found in chapter 30, titled Mirrored Lotus.

While traveling in the Northern Countries, Frieren accidentally lost a ring Himmel gave her. The elf spends several days looking for the missing item until Fern confronts her. The woman then reveals the ring’s lotus design is supposed to signify eternal love.

Image Credit: Kanehito Yamada and Viz Media

The story enters another flashback, where Frieren obtained the ring. Although Frieren claims that Himmel shouldn’t be aware of the ring’s significance, the flashback clearly shows that the man actually knew. The hero simply didn’t say anything to Frieren and proceeded to put the ring on her finger.

Did Frieren Love Himmel Back?

Unfortunately, Frieren doesn’t seem to return Himmel’s feelings. So far, the elf has only regarded the hero as her friend, and this realization occurs after she journeyed across the realm to retrace her old party’s path.

Himmel also seemed to understand his friend’s aloof nature and didn’t force his feelings on her. Even during their last meeting, the man said nothing about the topic.

Of course, things may change when the series finally ends. Frieren may eventually understand Himmel’s feelings and even return his affection. Sadly, they could only become star-crossed lover since Himmel already passed away.

