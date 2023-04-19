Who Is Knowledge’s Voice Actor in Minecraft Legends? Answered

Image Source: Mojang/Blackbird Interactive

As you power your way through the Minecraft Legends story campaign and get to know its varied cast of characters, you might even stumble upon a few voices that sound vaguely familiar. If this has happened to you and you can’t quite place them, we’re here to help. Here’s what you need to know about Knowledge’s voice actor in Minecraft Legends.

Knowledge’s Voice Actor in Minecraft Legends

Knowledge is one of the main narrators in Minecraft Legends‘ story campaign, and he’s voiced by none other than Elroy Powell, who might be better known by his stage name Spoonface.

Powell is best known for being part of the music group Black Legend, where he took on lead vocals alongside DJs and producers Enrico Ferrari and Ciro Sasso. Powell also appeared in Star Wars Episode VII as Rosser Weno.

In addition to that, Powell is also no stranger to the video game world, as he’s voiced Jack Matt in Dying Light 2, as well as Magnus in Artifact. He’s now lending his vocal talents to Minecraft Legends as Knowledge, who’s definitely one of the more charismatic and articulate narrators you’ll encounter in the game.

That’s all you need to know about who Knowledge’s voice actor is in Minecraft Legends. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a full list of beginner tips to get you started.

