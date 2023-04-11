Image via Osiris Productions

For Bleach fans, the Project Mugetsu Roblox server is one of the best in the game. Players are able to make their own choices and explore the various parts of the world, whether that’s the Soul Society or Hueco Mundo. The game even has a ranked play option for competitive players. If you’re looking for all the Project Mugetsu Roblox Codes, then we’ve got you covered.

All Codes for Project Mugetsu Roblox

Image Source: Osiris Productions via Twinfinite

There are already plenty of codes to use. Here’s all the active codes for Project Mugestu:

10KLIKES : 30 Minutes Mastery Boost

: 30 Minutes Mastery Boost 15KLIKES : 30 Minutes Mastery Boost

: 30 Minutes Mastery Boost 20KLIKES : Reset Shikai

: Reset Shikai 35KLIKES : 50 Spins

: 50 Spins 100KMEMBERS : Reset Race

: Reset Race SORRYITSEXPENSIVE : 2 Hours of Double Gold

: 2 Hours of Double Gold SORRYFORSHUTDOWN : 30 Minutes Double Mastery, 30 Minutes Double EXP, 30 Spins

: 30 Minutes Double Mastery, 30 Minutes Double EXP, 30 Spins ABILITYREROLLONE : Reroll

: Reroll ABILITYREROLLTWO : Reroll

: Reroll ABILITYREROLLTHREE : Reroll

: Reroll ABILITYREROLLFOUR : Reroll

: Reroll RELEASE : 15 Spins and 30 Minutes Double EXP

: 15 Spins and 30 Minutes Double EXP EXPLOITFIXES: 15 Spins and Double EXP

How to Redeem Codes in Project Mugetsu Roblox

Image Source: Osiris Productions via Twinfinite

Redeeming codes in Project Mugetsu is easy:

Launch Project Mugestu in Roblox

Choose your character

Put the code in the “REDEEM CODE” box on the left-hand side of the screen

Voila! All done.

That’s all of the Project Mugetsu Roblox Codes. Did you get anything great from the Spins? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our codes guides for other Roblox titles like A Piece, Fruit Battlegrounds, and Ohio.

