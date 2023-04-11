Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2’s Season 4 is celebrating the arrival of Lifeweaver, the first Thai hero to set foot in the game alongside the first Thai New Year event, which features in a couple of Hero Skins within the Season 4 Battle Pass, a brand new limited-time game mode, and Event Challenges that can be completed across the duration of the event. If you want to complete Overwatch 2’s Thai New Year challenges and unlock Lifeweaver’s event Cassia skin, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete all Thai New Year Challenges in Overwatch 2 Season 4.

Many Thai New Year Event Challenges revolve around the new limited-time event game mode, Lifeweaver’s B.O.B and Weave. This is a 3v3 Deathmatch game mode in which every player will play as Lifeweaver. Each team is given one B.O.B to use to their advantage, with players using their Life Grip ability to move B.O.B around and help secure kills.

A number of the Thai New Year Event Challenges involve participating in B.O.B and Weave, so you may just have to try it out for yourself, regardless of whether you had planned to or not.

However, alongside these B.O.B and Weave challenges, there are a few Thai New Year challenges that you can complete simply by playing and completing games in any other game mode. These challenges are good alternatives to focus on if you’d like to minimize your time playing B.O.B and Weave, so keep an eye on them below and work out the best method for yourself.

How to Complete Overwatch 2 Thai New Year Event Challenges

Suk San Wan Song Kran

Complete 5 Thai New Year Challenges

Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP, Lifeweaver’s Cassia skin

B.o.B’s Your Uncle

Complete 3 games of B.O.B and Weave. Wins grant double progress

Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP, Lifeweaver voice line

Gift of Life

Heal 2,500 damage in B.O.B and Wave

Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP

Weave No B.O.B Behind

Pull B.O.B 3 times with Life Grip in B.O.B and Weave

Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP

Celebrate Songkran I

Complete 4 games. Wins grant double progress.

Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP, Lifeweaver’s Wai spray

Celebrate Songkran II

Complete 8 games. Wins grant double progress.

Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP, Sand Stupa spray

Celebrate Songkran III

Complete 12 games. Wins grant double progress.

Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP, Floral Garland souvenir

Celebrate Songkran IV

Complete 16 games. Wins grant double progress.

Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP, Water Gun weapon charm

That’s everything you need to know about how to complete all Thai New Year Challenges in Overwatch 2 Season 4. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content linked below. We have a variety of Overwatch topics regarding all of your favorite heroes, villains, maps, and events, so feel free to scroll down to the related links below and have a look for yourself.

