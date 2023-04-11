How to Complete All Thai New Year Challenges in Overwatch 2 Season 4
If you want to unlock Lifeweaver’s Cassia Skin, you’ll need to compelte these Event Challenges.
Overwatch 2’s Season 4 is celebrating the arrival of Lifeweaver, the first Thai hero to set foot in the game alongside the first Thai New Year event, which features in a couple of Hero Skins within the Season 4 Battle Pass, a brand new limited-time game mode, and Event Challenges that can be completed across the duration of the event. If you want to complete Overwatch 2’s Thai New Year challenges and unlock Lifeweaver’s event Cassia skin, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete all Thai New Year Challenges in Overwatch 2 Season 4.
Many Thai New Year Event Challenges revolve around the new limited-time event game mode, Lifeweaver’s B.O.B and Weave. This is a 3v3 Deathmatch game mode in which every player will play as Lifeweaver. Each team is given one B.O.B to use to their advantage, with players using their Life Grip ability to move B.O.B around and help secure kills.
A number of the Thai New Year Event Challenges involve participating in B.O.B and Weave, so you may just have to try it out for yourself, regardless of whether you had planned to or not.
However, alongside these B.O.B and Weave challenges, there are a few Thai New Year challenges that you can complete simply by playing and completing games in any other game mode. These challenges are good alternatives to focus on if you’d like to minimize your time playing B.O.B and Weave, so keep an eye on them below and work out the best method for yourself.
How to Complete Overwatch 2 Thai New Year Event Challenges
Suk San Wan Song Kran
- Complete 5 Thai New Year Challenges
- Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP, Lifeweaver’s Cassia skin
B.o.B’s Your Uncle
- Complete 3 games of B.O.B and Weave. Wins grant double progress
- Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP, Lifeweaver voice line
Gift of Life
- Heal 2,500 damage in B.O.B and Wave
- Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP
Weave No B.O.B Behind
- Pull B.O.B 3 times with Life Grip in B.O.B and Weave
- Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP
Celebrate Songkran I
- Complete 4 games. Wins grant double progress.
- Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP, Lifeweaver’s Wai spray
Celebrate Songkran II
- Complete 8 games. Wins grant double progress.
- Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP, Sand Stupa spray
Celebrate Songkran III
- Complete 12 games. Wins grant double progress.
- Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP, Floral Garland souvenir
Celebrate Songkran IV
- Complete 16 games. Wins grant double progress.
- Reward: 2500 Battle Pass XP, Water Gun weapon charm
That’s everything you need to know about how to complete all Thai New Year Challenges in Overwatch 2 Season 4. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content linked below. We have a variety of Overwatch topics regarding all of your favorite heroes, villains, maps, and events, so feel free to scroll down to the related links below and have a look for yourself.
