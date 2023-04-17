Honkai: Star Rail Hits 10 Million Pre-Registered Users a Week Before Launch

Image Source: HoYoverse

HoYoverse definitely struck gold with Genshin Impact, and they’re looking to do it again with the release of Honkai: Star Rail, which is set to released for mobile devices and PC on April 26. Since the game’s initial announcement, we’ve gotten plenty of trailers and a few closed beta tests, and everything’s looking pretty promising so far.

Over this past weekend, HoYoverse revealed that the game has officially hit 10 million pre-registrations on its official site. That’s a huge number, even for a free-to-play gacha game, considering how saturated the market is and how low the barrier to entry is as well.

10,000,000 Pre-registrations Reached!

Pre-register now to unlock rewards such as Star Rail Pass ×20 and the 4-star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning) ×1!



Retweet this post before 2023/04/25, and 20 Trailblazers will stand a chance to win a gift card worth about $100. pic.twitter.com/T4Q5chmBcr — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) April 15, 2023

There are, of course, benefits to pre-registering: you’ll get 20 Star Rail Passes, as well as a free 4-star character. The Star Rail Passes are the big highlight here, as these are summon tickets that allow you to summon for new characters and weapons, which are basically the lifeblood of any gacha game. If Star Rail is anything like Genshin Impact, though, you should be able to get through the story content even with just the characters the game gives you, along with whatever free pulls you get along the way.

Honkai: Star Rail is set to be released for PC and mobile devices on April 26.

