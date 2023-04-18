Hidden Injuries Might Be Affecting Ultimate Team in FIFA 23

Image via EA Sports

Folks who enjoy the grind of Ultimate Team in FIFA know that it’s a never-ending wave of card promotions. With them, the ultimate goal becomes building the best squad you can to take on challengers of all forms. But what if you were at a disadvantage without ever realizing it? Twitter user Quick_Rage FUT has a hunch you might be. Monday afternoon, they posted a screenshot from the FIFA Companion App indicating that injuries might be permanent. It’s just that in a way, they’re hidden.

🚨 This is a bit SCARY- Ever wonder why some playerz just Stop being useful?! 🥶👇 This could be why?! 💥 Go to “Player Bio”- “Attributes”.. scroll down to, “INJURY” 🚨 These ARE PERMANENT Injuries!! Can only see on APP BTW?! 🤔🤯😡🤬 Plz Retweet to help others!!!!!! 👈💥💥 pic.twitter.com/O2QfZRSUM7 — Quick_Rage FUT (@Quick_RageEAFC) April 17, 2023

There are a couple of things to break down here. First off, yes, injury duration does go away after you apply an Injury Recovery card. Or, you can also simply wait out the number of matches the injury requires. That said, the injury appears to remain. Secondly, the Companion App bit appears to have some truth to it as well. While in-game my squad turned up no such injuries, once I went to the mobile app I discovered two of them. So if nothing else, it doesn’t hurt to check.

For what it’s worth, the replies and quote tweets of the original tweet are filled with similar screenshots of their own. But for the time being, it is all anecdotal. It may very well be a funny glitch, as there’s been no confirmation from EA on the matter. Or, worst-case scenario, FIFA players have some damaged goods in their squad. So if you’re wondering why some of your specialty cards may have lost their luster, check their injury status.

