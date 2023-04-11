Forget the Dead Space Remake, This Retro Dead Space Demake Is Where It’s At

Image Source: Fraser Brumley

Okay so don’t actually forget the Dead Space remake. It’s a really good game that deserves all the praise and critical acclaim that’s been thrown at it earlier this year. That said, we’ll never say no to a good ol’ fan-made demake of beloved games.

Fraser Brumley has created a retro-themed demake of the original Dead Space, and you can now download it for free over on his itch.io page. Granted, it’s not a demake of the entire game, and it serves more as a vertical slice or demo, but it’s the aesthetic that matters, and sometimes that’s good enough. You can check out the demake in action down below as well:

A lot of core mechanics have been retained in the demake, including Isaac’s health condition being reflected by the lights on the exosuit. The innovative UI was what made Dead Space so compelling and groundbreaking back in 2008, and it’s nice to see some of those elements carry over in the demake as well.

Dead Space Remake is now available on PC and consoles.

