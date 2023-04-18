FIFA 23 Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS): Nominees, How To Vote, Dates & More

EA Sports

FIFA 23’s Team of the Season promo kicked off with the reveal of the Community TOTS and second up is the Premier League. As we’ve seen with previous teams and come to expect of Ultimate Team TOTS, the community get their say and vote players into their respective teams. This is all there is on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s Premier League TOTS, including dates, how to vote and all the nominees.

PL TOTS: FIFA 23 Nominees Revealed

On April 17, EA revealed all the nominees for the Premier League team. As ever, they’re divided by position and, because they’re derived from the best performers in real-life football, they’re dominated by the best players from the most high performing teams. The full nominees in FIFA 23 are as follows.

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope – Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal

Alisson – Liverpool

Bernd Leno – Fulham

Kepa – Chelsea

Defenders

Gabriel – Arsenal

William Saliba – Arsenal

Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United

Sven Botman – Newcastle United

Oleksandr Zinchenko – Arsenal

Thiago Silva – Chelsea

Lisandro Martínez – Manchester United

Ben Mee – Brentford

Luke Shaw – Manchester United

Cristian Romero – Tottenham Hotspur

Rúben Dias – Manchester City

Midfielders

Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

Casemiro – Manchester United

Rodri – Manchester City

Bruno Guimarães – Newcastle United

Alexis Mac Allister – Brighton & Hove Albion

Palhinha – Fulham

James Maddison – Leicester City

Solly March – Brighton & Hove Albion

Kaoru Mitoma – Brighton & Hove Albion

Rodrigo Bentancur – Tottenham Hotspur

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg – Tottenham Hotspur

Attackers

Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

Jack Grealish – Manchester City

Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Miguel Almirón – Newcastle United

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

Kai Havertz – Chelsea

Riyad Mahrez – Manchester City

Darwin Núñez – Liverpool

Some of the best footballers on the planet 🌍



But which XI stood above the rest for you? ⚽️



Have your say and help shape the @premierleague #TOTS 🔵



Vote now 👉 https://t.co/neVwmx9cN8 pic.twitter.com/TiAyxHL1Vf — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 17, 2023

Some, like Man City’s Erling Haaland or Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, seem likely but because it’s a voting process, we’d encourage players not to get ahead of themselves and anticipate any being included for certain.

How to Vote For Premier League Team of the Season

To vote is incredibly simple and follows the same pattern we saw with Community TOTS. Follow the steps below to have your say:

Head over to the EA website for PL TOTS. Make your picks using the team and card templates, dragging and dropping players as required (1x GK, 4x Defenders, 3x Midfielders and 3x Attackers). Agree to EA’s T&Cs. Submit your vote!

The vote is currently open having become available on April 17. Voting for the Premier League TOTS will shut on Thursday 20th April at 6pm BST. If players don’t cast their votes by then, they’ll have to wait until the next TOTS to have their say and impact the cards released in game.

We don’t know exactly when the PL TOTS is set to release in-game. Once Trophy Titans has wrapped up we expect Community Team of the Season to be added and have a week or so as the dominant promo before being usurped. As a result, a date of April 28 seems a fair prediction, but this will naturally remain unconfirmed until EA make it official.

That’s all there is to know about FIFA 23’s Premier League Team of the Season (TOTS). Be sure to check back to this page and Twinfinite for the latest on every FIFA 23 TOTS.

