Fans Call for Redfall Delay After Performance Mode Absence at Launch Announced

To delay or not delay? That is the question.

Fans are calling for Arkane Studios’ upcoming vampire-hunting open-world shooter, Redfall, to be delayed following the announcement that the game’s ‘Performance’ mode will not be available at launch on Xbox consoles.

The news comes via a tweet from the official Redfall Twitter account, revealing that the game will only launch with ‘Quality’ mode on Xbox consoles at launch. This means that the game will run at the following resolutions and framerates on Xbox Series X|S:

Xbox Series X : 4K 30 FPS

: 4K 30 FPS Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS

The tweet did mention that the 60 FPS Performance mode will be added via a game update post-launch, though a specific date or timeline for this was not shared.

A number of fans have taken to the replies to the tweet to note that playing a shooter at 30 FPS isn’t really an ideal situation. The likes of Call of Duty and Fortnite aim for 60 FPS as a minimum framerate to provide the silky smooth framerate that players tend to prefer when the action gets chaotic on-screen.

A first person shooter launching with 30fps in 2023 is insane. Along with it being always-online and having host-only progression. Delay the game. Get it right. — Brett Medlock (@brettnll) April 12, 2023

“Delay it till the 60 FPS is ready,” Frogboyx1Gaming commented in the replies, with a number of other users echoing the sentiment in reply. Others have noted that they’ll be holding off on playing the game until the Performance display mode is made available in-game.

Ill wait to play when the 60fps update is available. — GamerBrain (@GamerBrain6) April 12, 2023

On the other hand, some players don’t seem too fussed, specifically, those who would be playing the game in the 30 FPS Quality mode anyway. That being said, not everyone wants to play at a locked 30 FPS, with a 60 FPS Performance mode having become commonplace in many games’ settings menus since the release of the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles back in 2020.

What do you make of the absence of Performance mode in Redfall on Xbox consoles at launch? Would you rather Arkane delay the game until both display modes are included? Let us know down in the comments below.

Redfall is currently set to release on Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 2, 2023.

