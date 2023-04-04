Every Golf Course in EA Sports PGA Tour

EA Sports

EA Sports’ PGA Tour will give golf fans across the globe the perfect opportunity to dive into an ultra-realistic golf title, perfectly timed to coincide with the real life Masters tournament. With the game dropping on April 4 for early-access players or April 7 worldwide, players want to know every EA Sports’ PGA Tour course that’s available to play upon its 2023 release.

All 30 EA Sports’ PGA Tour Courses

EA have confirmed that, on launch, there’ll be a whopping thirty courses available to play. We do expect further courses to drop across the game’s life cycle, with EA already signalling a few to expect.

Right now, there are 28 real life courses and 2 fantasy courses for EA Sports’ PGA Tour players, they are:

Augusta National

The Old Course at St Andrews Links

Pebble Beach

The Country Club

Southern Hills

TPC Sawgrass

East Lake

Wilmington Country Club

TPC Boston

TPC Southwind

TPC Scottsdale

Whistling Straits

PGA West

Quail Hollow

Torrey Pines

The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Chambers Bay

Banff Springs

Wolf Creek

Bay Hill

Liberty National

Harbour Town

The Riviera Country Club

Tara Iti

Top of the Rock

Bandon Dunes

Evian Resort

Teeth of the Dog

Wetlands (fantasy course)

Lighthouse Pointe (fantasy course)

The following courses have been confirmed by the developers as coming soon to EA Sports’ PGA Tour:

Oak Hill

The Los Angeles Country Club

Royal Liverpool

Olympia Fields

Marco Simone

In short, regardless of your preference and favorites, there’s bound to be a course that ticks your boxes.

EA have also delved into their design process, explaining the huge detail they’ve gone into to ensure each environment is recreated as accurately as possible in-game. For every golf fan, it’s the perfect chance to play courses you may never get to in real life.

That’s all 30 courses available at launch, as well as those coming in subsequent months. For all the latest on EA’s latest golf title, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.

