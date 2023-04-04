Every Golf Course in EA Sports PGA Tour
Spoilt for choice.
EA Sports’ PGA Tour will give golf fans across the globe the perfect opportunity to dive into an ultra-realistic golf title, perfectly timed to coincide with the real life Masters tournament. With the game dropping on April 4 for early-access players or April 7 worldwide, players want to know every EA Sports’ PGA Tour course that’s available to play upon its 2023 release.
All 30 EA Sports’ PGA Tour Courses
EA have confirmed that, on launch, there’ll be a whopping thirty courses available to play. We do expect further courses to drop across the game’s life cycle, with EA already signalling a few to expect.
Right now, there are 28 real life courses and 2 fantasy courses for EA Sports’ PGA Tour players, they are:
- Augusta National
- The Old Course at St Andrews Links
- Pebble Beach
- The Country Club
- Southern Hills
- TPC Sawgrass
- East Lake
- Wilmington Country Club
- TPC Boston
- TPC Southwind
- TPC Scottsdale
- Whistling Straits
- PGA West
- Quail Hollow
- Torrey Pines
- The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort
- Chambers Bay
- Banff Springs
- Wolf Creek
- Bay Hill
- Liberty National
- Harbour Town
- The Riviera Country Club
- Tara Iti
- Top of the Rock
- Bandon Dunes
- Evian Resort
- Teeth of the Dog
- Wetlands (fantasy course)
- Lighthouse Pointe (fantasy course)
The following courses have been confirmed by the developers as coming soon to EA Sports’ PGA Tour:
- Oak Hill
- The Los Angeles Country Club
- Royal Liverpool
- Olympia Fields
- Marco Simone
In short, regardless of your preference and favorites, there’s bound to be a course that ticks your boxes.
EA have also delved into their design process, explaining the huge detail they’ve gone into to ensure each environment is recreated as accurately as possible in-game. For every golf fan, it’s the perfect chance to play courses you may never get to in real life.
That’s all 30 courses available at launch, as well as those coming in subsequent months. For all the latest on EA’s latest golf title, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.
