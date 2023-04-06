Valorant Shakes Up Competitive Map Pool With the Return of Bind

Image Source: Riot Games

Riot Games has announced that Icebox will make way for Bind’s return as Valorant prepares for a significant shift in its competitive map pool. In exchange for its addition, Icebox will be removed from the game’s map rotation.

Icebox leaves the Competitive and Unrated queue map rotation when Bind returns at the start of Act III (Patch 6.08).



To help you prepare, the Bind updates will go live in all other modes with Patch 6.07. pic.twitter.com/DbKLFGRgvu — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 6, 2023

To help players adapt to the upcoming changes in Bind, Riot Games will release the updated map for other game modes, like Deathmatch and Swiftplay, in patch 6.07. This decision will allow players to familiarize themselves with the new map changes before the full release of patch 6.08.

Riot Games’ recent Episode 6 Act III announcement has caused a stir in the Valorant community, and as always, there is a section of players who lament the removal of one of their favorite maps.

Image source: Riot Games

The big question that now presents itself: when will Icebox return? At this time, Riot Games has not announced a specific date for its return. Still, considering the duration of Bind’s absence, it may take a few months or even longer. Players who enjoy playing on Icebox will have to be patient and wait for its eventual return.

Thankfully, Riot Games’ decision to release the updated Bind map for other game modes in patch 6.07 will at least allow an opportunity to grow accustomed to the changes. For more on all things Valorant and patch 6.08, be sure to check out the related links below.

