All Overwatch 2 Season 4 Seasonal Challenges & How to Complete Them

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 Season 4 is finally here, bringing a new Battle Pass to the table filled with collectibles and cosmetics to earn and add to your Hero Gallery. One of the most efficient ways to unlock more Battle Pass tiers quickly is by completing your Seasonal Challenges for Overwatch 2’s Season 4. If you’re wondering where to start and how to complete these challenges, look no further; we have all the information you need. Here’s every Overwatch 2 Season 4 Challenge & How to Complete Them.

How to Complete Every Seasonal Challenge in Overwatch 2 Season 4

Overwatch 2 Season 4 marks the arrival of the latest Support Hero addition, Lifeweaver. Coming as no surprise, a selection of these 16 seasonal challenges are themed around Lifeweaver and his abilities, so you’ll need to have him unlocked to complete some of these prompts. Aside from the Lifeweaver challenges, there are still several general challenges that you can achieve early in Season 4, so these are a great starting point if you have not purchased the Premium Battle Pass.

In Full Bloom

Heal 4,000 HP with fully charged Healing Blossoms as Lifeweaver

Reward: 1,000 Battle Pass XP

Bring Your Own High Ground

Get 5 eliminations while standing on top of Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform

Reward: 1,000 Battle Pass XP

Life in Your Hands

Save a teammate with Life Grip 3 times as Lifeweaver

Reward: 1,000 Battle Pass XP

The Healing Tree

Restore 2,000 HP with Tree of Life’s initial healing burst as Lifeweaver

Reward: 1,000 Battle Pass XP

Memento Mori

Pick up a Parting Gift from an enemy Lifeweaver

Reward: 1,000 Battle Pass XP

Bash and Stun

Stun 3 enemies with Shield Bash during Rally as Brigitte

Reward: 1,000 Battle Pass XP

Season 4: Amateur Player

Win 25 games in any Unranked mode

Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP

Season 4: Experienced Player

Win 50 games in any Unranked mode

Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP

Season 4: Accomplished Player

Win 75 games in any Unranked mode

Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP

Season 4: Veteran Player

Win 100 games in any Unranked mode

Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP

Season 4: Role Queue Competitor

Win 5 games in Competitive Play’s Role Queue

Reward: 3,000 Battle Pass XP

Season 4: Role Open Queue Competitor

Win 5 games in Competitive Play’s Open Queue

Reward: 3,000 Battle Pass XP

Season 4: Amateur Competitor

Win 15 games in any Competitive mode

Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP

Season 4: Experienced Competitor

Win 30 games in any Competitive mode

Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP

Season 4: Accomplished Competitor

Win 45 games in any Competitive mode

Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP

Season 4: Veteran Competitor

Win 60 games in any Competitive mode

Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP

That’s everything you need to know about every Overwatch 2 Season 4 seasonal challenge and how to complete them. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty more topics regarding the latest heroes, maps, and upcoming Overwatch content that Season 4 has to offer, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for yourself.

