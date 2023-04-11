All Overwatch 2 Season 4 Seasonal Challenges & How to Complete Them
Complete these challenges for a boost of Battle Pass XP.
Overwatch 2 Season 4 is finally here, bringing a new Battle Pass to the table filled with collectibles and cosmetics to earn and add to your Hero Gallery. One of the most efficient ways to unlock more Battle Pass tiers quickly is by completing your Seasonal Challenges for Overwatch 2’s Season 4. If you’re wondering where to start and how to complete these challenges, look no further; we have all the information you need. Here’s every Overwatch 2 Season 4 Challenge & How to Complete Them.
How to Complete Every Seasonal Challenge in Overwatch 2 Season 4
Overwatch 2 Season 4 marks the arrival of the latest Support Hero addition, Lifeweaver. Coming as no surprise, a selection of these 16 seasonal challenges are themed around Lifeweaver and his abilities, so you’ll need to have him unlocked to complete some of these prompts. Aside from the Lifeweaver challenges, there are still several general challenges that you can achieve early in Season 4, so these are a great starting point if you have not purchased the Premium Battle Pass.
In Full Bloom
- Heal 4,000 HP with fully charged Healing Blossoms as Lifeweaver
- Reward: 1,000 Battle Pass XP
Bring Your Own High Ground
- Get 5 eliminations while standing on top of Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform
- Reward: 1,000 Battle Pass XP
Life in Your Hands
- Save a teammate with Life Grip 3 times as Lifeweaver
- Reward: 1,000 Battle Pass XP
The Healing Tree
- Restore 2,000 HP with Tree of Life’s initial healing burst as Lifeweaver
- Reward: 1,000 Battle Pass XP
Memento Mori
- Pick up a Parting Gift from an enemy Lifeweaver
- Reward: 1,000 Battle Pass XP
Bash and Stun
- Stun 3 enemies with Shield Bash during Rally as Brigitte
- Reward: 1,000 Battle Pass XP
Season 4: Amateur Player
- Win 25 games in any Unranked mode
- Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP
Season 4: Experienced Player
- Win 50 games in any Unranked mode
- Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP
Season 4: Accomplished Player
- Win 75 games in any Unranked mode
- Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP
Season 4: Veteran Player
- Win 100 games in any Unranked mode
- Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP
Season 4: Role Queue Competitor
- Win 5 games in Competitive Play’s Role Queue
- Reward: 3,000 Battle Pass XP
Season 4: Role Open Queue Competitor
- Win 5 games in Competitive Play’s Open Queue
- Reward: 3,000 Battle Pass XP
Season 4: Amateur Competitor
- Win 15 games in any Competitive mode
- Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP
Season 4: Experienced Competitor
- Win 30 games in any Competitive mode
- Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP
Season 4: Accomplished Competitor
- Win 45 games in any Competitive mode
- Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP
Season 4: Veteran Competitor
- Win 60 games in any Competitive mode
- Reward: 5,000 Battle Pass XP
That’s everything you need to know about every Overwatch 2 Season 4 seasonal challenge and how to complete them. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have plenty more topics regarding the latest heroes, maps, and upcoming Overwatch content that Season 4 has to offer, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for yourself.
- Overwatch 2 Season 4: All Battle Pass Tier Rewards
- Overwatch 2’s New Spawn Room Updates Encourages Players to Actually Group Up
- How to Get Lifeweaver in Overwatch 2
- Brigitte Is Finally Getting the Rework She Deserves in Overwatch 2 Season 4
- Overwatch 2 Season 4 Blooms Fresh Life With New Hero & Maps (Hands-on Impressions)