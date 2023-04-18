All Marvel Snap Players to Get Kitty Pryde for Free Next Month

Image Source: Second Dinner

Kitty Pryde is one of the more exciting new card releases we’ve seen in Marvel Snap in recent weeks; it’s just a shame that she happened to be completely broken the day she launched. This was a card that was supposed to synergize well with other cards like Collector and Beast, but the interactions were completely broken and even caused the client to crash.

Since then, Second Dinner has pulled Kitty Pryde from Marvel Snap to sort out all those issues. The team issued a statement on their official Discord server today, stating that in order to fix all the issues they would’ve had to make fundamental changes to the game engine. Instead of doing that, they’re opting to rework Kitty’s design instead, and here’s her new ability text:

Previous Design – Kitty Pryde:

[1/0] You can return this to your hand to gain +2 Power.

New Design – Kitty Pryde:

[1/0] When this returns to your hand, +2 Power. Returns at the start of each turn.

Now, Kitty Pryde will automatically return to your hand at the start of each turn, which should make things a lot simpler across the board. That said, Second Dinner has also stated that they need more time to test her redesign, and she won’t rejoin the game till the May patch, which is slated to drop in about four weeks.

To compensate players who spent their Tokens on her, they’ll be getting 8,000 Collector’s Tokens this week, as well as an avatar. In addition to that, all players will get Kitty Pryde for free once the May patch drops.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

