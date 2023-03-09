How to Connect Xbox Controller to PC

Most, if not all, of the games you play on the PC can be controlled with your keyboard and mouse. Although, you might prefer to use a controller when playing certain games, such as Monster Hunter: World or Cuphead. If you have an Xbox Controller lying around, you can use that as a gamepad instead of having to buy a new controller instead. If you’re wondering how to do it, here’s how you can easily hook up your Xbox Controller to your PC.

If you’re on Windows 10, or Windows 11, there are several ways you can connect the Xbox Controller to your device:

USB – Simply plug a USB charging cable into the front of the controller and plug the other end on your PC or laptop. Since it’s manual connection, you won’t need to tinker with any settings. (NOTE: Xbox Series X|S Controllers, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, or Xbox Adaptive Controller-C will require the use of a USB-C cable when connecting to a Windows 10 and 11 PC.)

– Simply plug a USB charging cable into the front of the controller and plug the other end on your PC or laptop. Since it’s manual connection, you won’t need to tinker with any settings. (NOTE: Xbox Series X|S Controllers, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, or Xbox Adaptive Controller-C will require the use of a USB-C cable when connecting to a Windows 10 and 11 PC.) Xbox Wireless – Go to your PC and find Settings, then Devices. Choose the Add Bluetooth or other device option and then select Everything else. From there, choose Xbox Wireless Controller and click Done. After completing the steps, you should be able to use the Xbox Controller on your PC.

– Go to your PC and find Settings, then Devices. Choose the Add Bluetooth or other device option and then select Everything else. From there, choose Xbox Wireless Controller and click Done. After completing the steps, you should be able to use the Xbox Controller on your PC. Bluetooth – If your Xbox Controller supports Bluetooth, you can use this functionality to connect it to your PC or laptop. Find the Settings, then Devices, and pick Bluetooth & other devices. Turn on your Bontroller’s Bluetooth to pair them together. You can tell if your gamepad supports Bluetooth if the top plastic part of the controller wraps around the Xbox button.

If you’re on Windows 8.1 or Windows 7, on the other hand, just connect your controller via micro-USB cable. Windows will then install the drivers for your controller and play using the gamepad afterward.

Important reminders

Things to remember when connecting an Xbox Controller to PCs:

Controller vibrations for Xbox Controllers connected to PCs via Bluetooth are disabled. The “Rumble” function will not work.

You will need to re-sync your Xbox Controller to your Xbox after using it with your PC, regardless of the Windows version you are using. To do this, you can connect the Xbox Controller using USB, or by pressing the wireless sync button on the Controller.

If you’re using an Xbox Controller that came along with the Xbox Series X|S, it will have a feature that lets you switch between an Xbox, PC, or another Bluetooth device. To use this, do the following:

If the Controller is connected to a Bluetooth device, a double tap on the Pair button will cause the Controller to connect the last device it was paired to via Xbox Wireless.

If the Controller is connected to your Xbox or PC via Xbox Wireless, you should press and hold on the Pair to start pairing mode and connect to a Bluetooth device, Xbox console, or PC that it hasn’t paired with yet. If there are not other devices, it will simply connect to the last Bluetooth device it was paired with, if the device is present.

That about wraps up everything you need to know about connecting the Xbox Controller to your PC.