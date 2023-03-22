Who Was the Jedi Who Rescued Grogu in The Mandalorian Chapter 20? Answered

Image via Disney+ and Lucasfilm

Chapter 20 of the Mandalorian brought with it not only more backstory as to what happened to Grogu during Order 66, but a voice that might be more familiar than the face it belongs to. Younger Star Wars fans might be more likely to recognize the Jedi who saved Grogu as being Jedi Master Kelleran Beq.

Who is Jedi Master Kelleran Beq?

Kelleran Beq was a Jedi master at the Jedi temple on Coruscant before the rise of the Empire, who’s main role was to train the youngling Padawans in their early stages of learning the force.

Played by Ahmed Best, Beq serves as the host of a children’s game show on StarWarsKids.com called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, however this was not his first time playing a role in the galaxy.

Best is most well-known in Star Wars canon for portraying Jar Jar Binks via voice-acting and motion-capture throughout the three prequel films, but he also appeared for a moment in Attack of the Clones as Achk Med-Beq when Anakin and Obi-Wan searched for Zam Wesell through a bar on Coruscant. He later returned to the franchise as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq to host Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, where children compete in teams of two to complete challenges – the Jedi Trials.

How Did Kelleran Beq Save Grogu During Order 66?

While the armorer forges Grogu a piece of Mandalorian Armor, he has a flashback to when the clones turned on the Jedi after Order 66, where we see a multitude of Jedi being taken out before Grogu is placed in an elevator and sent to “Beq.”

After the doors open, Grogu is met by Jedi Master Kelleran Beq before they escape on a speeder with a convenient, Grogu-sized sidecar while being chased by clones in gunships. They manage to meet up with a group of Naboo soldiers who give them a ship to escape in.

Will Kelleran Beq Return in The Mandalorian?

While Beq was only shown for a short flashback in Chapter 20 of The Mandalorian, all that was seen was him and Grogu escaping the planet Coruscant. This leaves plenty unanswered between then and Grogu’s first appearance in The Mandalorian, so there will likely be more of Beq yet to come.

As of now, that’s everything there is to know about who saved Grogu in Chapter 20 of The Mandalorian.