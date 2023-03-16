The Fight to Free Redfall Begins in This Brand-New Story Trailer

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks/Arkane Austin

Redfall is just a few months away and the official story trailer just released showing off the big spooky vampires that are running things around town. The trailer begins with the origins at an Aevum lab where things go wrong or in the views of these mad scientists, extremely right. We then get a look around town at the lesser vamps and even a few new gameplay clips.

The trailer kicks off with a narration from an unknown woman talking about how Aevum Therapeutics brought her in for a blood draw, promising that one drop of blood could free humanity from sickness and death. In reality, the executives at Aevum were just trying to find a way to grant themselves immortality. Unfortunately for the town of Redfall, it worked.

Before things completely fell apart, people around the city started disappearing one by one and cults started popping up warning about the vampires. These cults referred to certain extremely powerful vampires as gods. In reality, they were just the most powerful vampires created by Aevum. The names of these vampires are The Hollow Man, Bloody Tom, Ms. Whisper, and The Black Sun.

From there, it’s up to the player to free Redfall from the vampires roaming the streets as well as the “god” vamps that are ruling the town.

The trailer also showed off some gameplay that featured bomb jumping and shooting enemies while in midair. It also focused on using a bayonet or stake attached to the end of your gun to pierce the hearts of vampires, killing them instantly.

Redfall launches May 2 on Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

