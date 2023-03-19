The Elusive Samurai Manga Is Getting an Anime Adaptation; More News Coming Next Week

Image via Shonen Jump and Yusei Matsui

The Elusive Samurai manga has remained a steady success for Shonen Jump, and it appears it’ll finally be getting an anime adaptation.

In the latest print issue of the weekly manga publication, it was revealed that the series would see an anime adaptation released in the near future. It will be produced by CloverWorks, with Yuta Yamazaki of Wonder Egg Priority directing. Yasushi Nishiya, who is best known for acting as the chief animation director for Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us and Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!, will handle the character designs.

More info was also made available via an official website for the show. In addition to sharing the information above, it also had a teaser video to go along with the news. The full video can be found down below.

Not much else about the series was made available, though more information will be revealed during a stage presentation event being held at the Aniplex booth at AnimeJapan on Mar. 25. It’s unclear what this information will be, and whether or not it will include a release date for the project or some sort of extended trailer showing the anime in action.

Regardless, it’s a big step forward for the Elusive Samurai series. Started in January of 2021 and written by Assassination Classroom creator Yusei Matsui, the tale of a young samurai who finds passive ways of resolving conflicts has enjoyed general success as a weekly release series in the magazine. It’s also one of a select few new offerings put out in Shonen Jump in recent years that has managed to reach more than 100 chapters.

The Elusive Samurai can currently be read in its entirety via the official Shonen Jump website and app. For more on all things anime, we’ve got a wide array of articles related to the medium which can be viewed down below.

