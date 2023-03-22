Studio Behind My Hero Academia Making a New Action-Packed Android Anime

Image Source: Bones

The famous Bones Inc, the studio behind My Hero Academia and Fullmetal Alchemist, is releasing its latest anime project, Metallic Rouge, following a fierce android warrior in a tech noir universe filled with robots and humans.

Rouge’s (main protagonist) primary mission is to hunt down the harrowing artificial human to stop their enmity toward the government. The anime already received a launch date for January 2024 and has a uniquely-themed trailer, pairing an exhilarating mecha battle with a soothing melodic song.

Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday and Spirited Away) takes on the role of the Metallic Rouge’s director, while Yutaka Izubuchi (RahXephon and Cowboy Bebop: The Movie) is set to be the chief director and head writer. Another Cowboy Bebop veteran, Toshihiro Kawamoto, is responsible for the vibrant character design of the anime. Furthermore, the composer of the popular animated series Belle, Taisei Iwasaki, will compile the musical soundtrack.

Besides Metallic Rouge, Fuji TV announced additional anime projects from the +Ultra programming block, such as Bloody Escape, Kaina of the Great Snow Sea: Star Sage, KamiErabi GOD.app, and Undead Murder Farce. Many installments will release within the year, as well as a few that will debut in 2024.

From the looks of it, anime fans can certainly look forward to a wide variety of content, including the likes of Metallic Rouge. So, be sure to mark your calendars for the upcoming android battle, along with the many other original stories.

