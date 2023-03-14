Sims 4 Money Cheat: How to Use on Xbox & PlayStation

The Sims 4 definitely has cheats for you to use on PC, and so it of course has to have them on PS4 and Xbox One. Naturally, the famous money cheats are back, too. It’s worth noting, though, that using cheats in the game will disable that save file’s ability to get trophies or achievements. This is even if you disable cheats later. So, be careful!

How to Use All Money Cheats in The Sims 4 on All Platforms

First, in order to start cheating, you need to go into live mode for the family you wish to use the money cheat for. Then, you need to press L1, L2, R1, and R2 together if you’re on PS4, or LB, LT, RB, and RT together if you’re on Xbox One.

This will open up the command line that PC players might be used to seeing by now. You’re next going to want to type in “testingcheats on” (except don’t use the quotation marks) and this will allow you to use any cheats you might want.

So, you’re next going to want to press the shoulder buttons you had pressed before, all over again. From here, simply type in any of the follow words and you’ll have instant money coming your way.

kaching (Will give you $1,000 simoleons.)

(Will give you $1,000 simoleons.) rosebud ($1,000 again)

($1,000 again) motherlode ($50,000)

($50,000) money [insert amount here without brackets] (Whatever amount you put in there will lead to that amount being your sim family’s funds.)

(Whatever amount you put in there will lead to that amount being your sim family’s funds.) sims.modify_funds -[enter amount] (Subtract that amount of money from your sim’s account.)

(Subtract that amount of money from your sim’s account.) households.force_bills_due (Will make bills be due right now)