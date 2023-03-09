Revelation Mobile Redeem Codes (March 2023)

Image via NetEase

If you ever thought of settling down with an MMORPG on your mobile device, Revelation Mobile is the way to go—provided the anime art style catches your fancy. Typical of mobile games, you can collect free rewards through the use of temporary codes. Sound good? Good, because here are all working Revelation Mobile redeem codes.

All Working Revelation Mobile Codes

At this time, Revelation Mobile has the following codes still in working order:

There are no active codes for Revelation Mobile.

In the absence of codes, do keep in mind that you’ll still be able to collect free rewards by simply logging in through Facebook, Google, Apple, or with your Zing ID.

Additionally, Revelation Mobile frequently has events that you can participate in and possibly win that can include prize money and in-game items. When you visit Revelation Mobile’s official site, choose the Gift Code tab and look under Event.

All Expired Revelation Mobile Codes

Unfortunately, too much time has passed or events have ended that mark the following Revelation Mobile codes expired:

There are no expired codes for Revelation Mobile.

How to Redeem Codes in Revelation Mobile

Unlike Roblox codes, redeeming Revelation Mobile codes is done very differently. Rather than use the codes in-game, you do it at the official site. When you’re there, here’s what you do:

Select Gift Code either from the top of the page or from the menu on the right side. Now choose Reward and sign in with your account. Pick the server you play on and choose which character you wish to receive the rewards. Enter the Revelation Mobile code, then the captcha, and select REDEEM.

And there you have it: all Revelation Mobile codes and how to redeem them. Keep this page bookmarked and check back frequently so you’re always up-to-date on the latest free goodies.

Related Posts