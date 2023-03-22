Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Anime Adventures Continue With Annoying Ashley

Image Source: Capcom

Just a couple days ago, Capcom released a short, one-minute anime PV for Resident Evil 4 Remake, showcasing an illegally cute chibi Leon as he made his way to the village. Just today, we got episode 2 of the lovely animated saga, featuring Ashley Graham herself.

You can check out the new video for yourself down below:

Ashley is definitely the start of this episode, as it starts off with Leon telling her to stay close. But, of course, she ends up getting kidnapped by the villagers and zealots multiple times, forcing Leon to continuously chase after her as he gets more and beat up.

If Capcom’s plan is to make this an entire series, we’re absolutely here for it. Resident Evil 4 Remake is set to be released for PC and consoles on March 24.

