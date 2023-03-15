Microsoft Announces 10-Year Streaming Deal With a Pro-NFT Cloud Company

Microsoft’s proposed takeover of Activision Blizzard has been impossible to ignore in the tech and gaming worlds since news of it broke way back in January 2022.

Sony have – and continue to – vehemently oppose the takeover, claiming it will affect competition and risk lowering the quality of Activision Blizzard games on PlayStation consoles. In spite of the outpouring of concern, Microsoft and their CEO, Phil Spencer, look determined to see the acquisition through.

On March 15, Spencer announced a new Microsoft partnership with a “cloud gaming” company that will allow them to stream both PC and Activision Blizzard titles in the future.

Confirming the news via a tweet, Spencer said: “Microsoft and UbitusKK, a leading cloud gaming provider, have signed a 10-year partnership to stream Xbox PC Games as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes. Our commitment is to give more players, more choice.”

Microsoft and Ubitus @ubituskk, a leading cloud gaming provider, have signed a 10-year partnership to stream Xbox PC Games as well as Activision Blizzard titles after the acquisition closes. Our commitment is to give more players, more choice. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 15, 2023

Ubitus describes itself as a “cloud gaming enabler, helps Telco and Major Game company to build their own cloud gaming platform.” It is based in Tokyo, Japan and already boasts some huge names from the gaming world, with their clients and partners webpage confirming their work with Capcom, 2K and 505Games.

It means that, for the next decade, Activision Blizzard and Xbox PC games will be streamable via cloud gaming. Cloud gaming refers to offloading game processing data to remote servers via the internet, instead of relying on hardware or a console to process the information. It is designed to save space and make the whole gaming process far easier and more efficient.

Ubitus is also a proponent of non-fungible tokens – better known as NFTs – in video games. These tokens exist virtually and look like growing their involvement in the video gaming world. Microsoft’s partnership certainly indicates they believe NFTs have a space in gaming moving forwards.

The aforementioned acquisition of Activision Blizzard is still up in the air, but Spencer’s tweets reaffirm his confidence that it will go through and proceed as Microsoft hope. A UK CMA ruling is expected towards the end of April.

