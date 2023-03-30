Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

MLB The Show 23 offers baseball fans the opportunity to enjoy our national pastime and create their own moments with stars like Mike Trout and Mookie Betts. Players may wonder how they can settle their rivalries with friends of different team allegiances. Here’s how to play with friends in MLB The Show 23.

How to Play With Friends in MLB The Show 23

To play with friends in MLB The Show 23, all you have to do is invite them to a game. To do that, head to the main menu, select the game mode that you want to play, and select the “Invite Friend” option from the list that comes up. From there, your friends list will be displayed and you can simply choose who you’d like to invite.

You’ll have plenty of modes to play with your friends online. These modes include Online Co-Op (2v2 and 3v3), Diamond Dynasty, Ranked Co-Op, Play v. Friends, Casual Co-Op, Custom Leagues, and Home Run Derby. MLB The Show 23 also offers cross-platform play, so gamers of all systems can enjoy playing their favorite rivalries against each other.

That’s how to play with friends in MLB The Show 23. If you’re looking for more MLB The Show goodness, check out Twinfinite’s guide on how to turn off the in-game baserunning controls.

