How to Complete Pokémon GO’s Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge

With the calendar turning over to March, it’s time for the Festival of Colors in Pokemon GO. The return of this event in 2023 is coming in strong with a big 12-Pokemon collection challenge, which includes a creature that’s appearing in the wild for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know about the Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge

Just like all collection challenges over the years, it’s a pretty straightforward concept. Get every Pokemon on the list to earn the rewards and a collection challenge medal. The Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge features 11 different Pokemon to catch in the wild and one that must be evolved to count towards the challenge. As you might expect, the Pokemon are all vibrantly colored.

Catch Koffing Stunky Wobbuffet Natu Shuckle Paras Krabby Bruxish (Pokemon GO debut) Burmy 1 Sandy Cloak, 1 Trash Cloak, 1 Plant Cloak

Evolve Mothim



The only noteworthy catch on the list is Bruxish since it wasn’t in the game until the Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge. Even then, it’s not an exceptionally powerful Pokemon. However, it’s well worth completing this challenge to get the dex entry plus the large reward of 20,000 XP and a Lure Module.

If you’re having some trouble finding Burmy, then go to Gyms and PokeStops. There’s a Field Research task for catching eight different species of Pokemon. Upon completion, you’ll get a Burmy encounter. It’s important to know that the encounter will randomly be the Sandy, Trash, or Plant form. Still, it’s an option if Burmy just isn’t spawning anywhere nearby.

That’s all there is to know about the Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO. One more thing about Burmy. Only the male form can evolve into Mothim. Keep that in mind when trying to evolve one for this challenge.

