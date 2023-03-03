Hogwarts Legacy A Thief in the Night Side Quest Guide

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

It’s fair to say that Harry Potter finally has a video game that can be mentioned in the same sentence as its movie and book brethren. While the game’s core narrative is solid fantasy fare, there are plenty of intriguing side quests to be discovered off the beaten path and one of the more confusing ones is A Thief in the Night. So, with that in mind, for those wondering how to complete A Thief in the Night in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s what you’ll need to do.

How to Complete A Thief in the Night Side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

You’ll find this Hogwarts Legacy side quest in the village of Irondale, which is south from Hogwarts. Firstly, speak to the local trader called Padraic Haggarty at his shop and he’ll explain that a family heirloom has been stolen from him and he suspects that it was his sister Catlin who stole it.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Once you’ve taken on the quest, the next step is a simple yet important one: You’re going to need to do this side quest during the nighttime. If it’s daytime, go into the menu and click R3 to fast forward time to the night. Once it’s nighttime, you’re now ready to continue this side quest.

Using the left button on your d-pad, cast Revelio nearby the shop you spoke to Padraic Haggarty and you’ll notice a clue on the floor. Yes, these are coins left by the perpetrator as they’ve conveniently left a trail for you to follow. Follow these coins and keep using Revelio to spot where to go next.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

You’ll be following this trail of coins for quite a while and will even venture near a couple of Loyalist camps. You can either dispose of the enemies or slink your way past them.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Soon, you’ll arrive at a nest of animals. That’s right, the thief in question is actually a Niffler. Using your nab-sack capture the wee critter. If you’re struggling to find it, use Revelio and look around in the yellow circle on your mini-map.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Once you’ve captured the Niffler, return to Padraic Haggarty in Irondale and speak with him. Finally, once you’ve spoken to him and explained that the thief is actually a Niffler, the Thief in the Night side quest will be complete.

What Reward Do You Get For A Thief in the Night Side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

As a reward for solving A Thief in the Night in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll earn yourself 180XP, a Niffler Mask, and some Galleons for your troubles.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on how to complete A Thief in the Night in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s the fastest broom in the game. Or, if you’d prefer, go ahead and take a peek at the links down below.

