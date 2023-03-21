Elden Ring Statistics Boast Over 9 Billion Deaths, & Malenia Is the Worst

Image Credit: FromSoftware

FromSoftware is known for putting out challenging games, and Elden Ring is no exception. Although it may seem like common knowledge, Bandai Namco has just shared some interesting game statistics to prove how difficult the title is, and the numbers do not lie.

The publisher has recently posted an article titled “ELDEN RING Battle Scars Infographic” on its website. It features a long vertical image that elaborates some interesting game stats as a way to celebrate the game’s first anniversary.

According to Bandai Namco, 5.9 billion boss attempts were made in the 1st year of Elden Ring, 69% of 9 billion deaths were caused by enemies & NPCs, and more https://t.co/4PnOt9Getf pic.twitter.com/tRlnJIxVHS — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 20, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Malenia takes the top spot as the most challenging boss in the game by killing players 329 million times. Other entries in the ranking are understandable, but number three certainly raises an eyebrow.

Many people seem to get stuck on the Limgrave Tree Sentinel, and I completely understand. That enemy is a pain in the ass for a new player. I clearly remember my first time encountering this guy; it was not a fun time, I tell you.

Other interesting data the infographic can show you include the co-op vs. invasion stats, with 88 percent being cooperative. I expected the invasion rate to be a bit higher, but this number proves that the Elden Ring community is very supportive and more than happy to lend a helping hand.

You can also see the most common causes of death in the game, with dying from enemies as the biggest reason. Interestingly, It seems that many players are not good at platforming since death by falling takes third place in the ranking.

I’m surprised that only two percent of death is caused by another player. It may imply that most fans enjoy the game as a single-player and do not particularly care about PvP.

Elden Ring is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

