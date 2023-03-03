Does Wo Long Fallen Dynasty’s Protagonist Ever Speak? Answered

Image Source: Team Ninja

Team Ninja, the developers behind beloved Souslikes franchises Nioh and Ninja Gaiden, have just released their brand new title Wo Long Fallen Dynasty. So far, fans are loving the game, which blends the difficulty known to the genre with a unique blend of fast-paced action. One question a lot of people are wondering is based on the game’s main character. Here is everything you need to know about if the Wo Long Fallen Dynasty protagonist ever speaks.

Is The Main Character Silent in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty? Answered

Unfortunately, the answer is that Wo Long Fallen Dynasty features a silent protagonist. Even though there are plenty of other NPCs in the game that speak to the lead as if they’re having a full conversation, you’ll never hear a peep out of your character.

This is a big disappointment for many, as the lack of any voice work can really detract from some of the more emotional story beats in Wo Long Fallen Dynasty. For anyone that is a big Soulslike fan, though, the lack of characterization shouldn’t really come as a surprise, as games like Elden Ring and Dark Souls also don’t feature any voice acting from the main character.

For now, that is everything you need to know about if the Wo Long Fallen Dynasty protagonist ever speaks. If you’re still on the hunt for more tips and tricks, including how to even get past the tutorial boss, then check out all of the related guides we’ve got down below.

