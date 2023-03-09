Destiny 2 ‘One Moment Please’: What the Error Means & How to Fix It

Image Source: Bungie

There’s a message that Destiny 2 players hate seeing, and it’s the one that appears when trying to login which reads ‘One Moment Please…‘ In this guide, we’ll explain what the message means and whether or not you can do to speed up the wait to get you grinding out those shiny new exotics sooner.

What Does ‘One Moment Please’ Mean in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Chances are, you’ve received this message when you’re trying to login to the game after a new season or expansion has launched. This will be accompanied with the following text:

“Due to increased traffic, login services to Destiny 2 are currently being throttled. Please stay on this screen until login services stabilize and you are logged into Destiny 2.”

This essentially means you’ve been put in a big queue due to a surge in traffic to the Destiny 2 servers. As such, the game has implemented a system to prevent the servers from being overloaded and crashing, which would cause unexpected downtime and a lot of angry Guardians.

With the release of Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion, there’s been a huge influx of traffic to the game, and so the system has kicked in to limit the number of players so the servers aren’t overwhelmed.

It is also worth noting that Bungie regularly implements Hotfixes in order to prep the game for big new content releases or amend known bugs or issues. More often than not, they’ll take the servers down, making Destiny 2 unable to play until they’ve fixed it.

DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE

❖ Hotfix 7.0.0.3



Hotfix 7.0.0.3 has begun rolling out across all platforms and regions.

❖ Some Destiny Companion features may be unavailable on Web, Mobile, and Third-Party Apps



Report issues or seek assistance here: https://t.co/9lcpiGlywn — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 9, 2023

Currently, it looks like they’ve got Hotfix 7.0.0.3 ahead of the raid dropping tomorrow just to be safe.

Can You Fix ‘One Moment Please’ Queue Message in Destiny 2?

No, there’s nothing you can do when you see this message other than sit patiently and wait to reach the front of the queue and be allowed access to the Destiny 2 servers.

One thing we’d strongly recommend against doing here is closing/ quitting the game and restarting it. Doing this will basically reset your position in the queue, so you’re only going to increase the amount of time you have to wait until you can start playing through the latest season and/ or expansion in Destiny 2.

With a bit of luck, the ‘One Moment Please’ queue message will eventually disappear and new players won’t be greeted with it when they’re trying to login to the game. How long this takes varies, but it’s often 20-30 minutes after a new expansion or season has launched that you’ll be clear of this pesky message. It can, sometimes, take longer, though, it really does just depend how many people are trying to login.

That’s everything you need to know on the Destiny 2 ‘One Moment Please’ error. For more on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

