Best Euro Truck Simulator 2 Mods (ETS2 Mods to Download)

Euro Truck Simulator 2 (ETS2) is the most relaxing game to release in recent years, and while it may sound ridiculous to explain the concept, it’s wildly popular. As such, you can imagine that a very popular PC game will have a bunch of options. There are quite a lot of them, so we’ve hand-picked the best of the best. Here are the best Euro Truck Simulator 2 mods.

ProMods Map Expansion

Added in April 2019, this massive map expansion by ProMods adds and improves over 30 cities to Euro Truck Simulator 2, this also includes general road and landscape improvements as well.

The list includes 14 different countries and the results are beautiful. The map expansion is a must have for any fan of ETS2. It greatly enriches the overall experience and makes each country and city the best version of the game it can be.

Keep in mind you’ll also need to scoop up ProMods’ beyond the Baltic Sea Expansion DLC for everything to work properly.

Truckers Multiplayer

Probably the most substantial and popular mod for Euro Truck Simulator 2, TruckerMP adds multiplayer to the experience.

It’s a massively ambitious add-on, which results in a game-world where every single truck on the road is controlled by another player.

There’s currently a team of over 100 people still working on it, adding new areas and updates regularly.

There’s global server chat, nickname support, avatars and more, too.

BDF Tandem Truck Pack

Last updated for 2019 right at the end of 2018, the BDF Tandem Truck Pack is an excellent mod designed to kick start your collection of trucks and trailers.

Notable you’ll gain access to the Mercedes Benz Actros 09, Scania R 2016 with new paintjobs, and the Renault Magnum with over 20 different trailers and owned trailers thrown on top.

What’s nice is that it continues to be updated, so it’s less likely that it will ever get wonky and start messing with your game and is compatible with most mods.

You can check out Flemming V’s work and all the details you’ll need to properly download and get started right here.

AI Traffic Pack

There are a ton of content packs from modder Jazzycat for ETS2 but this one stands out for us.

The AI traffic pack adds 350 additional AI vehicles to ETS2, completely refreshing it in the process.

From the Citroen C1, C2, C6, C8, to the Lamborghini Aventador and Diablo, this one adds a new variety to the world, making it more realistic by default.

As mentioned previously, there are lots more here to enjoy for ETS2 including a trailers and cargo pack, a bus traffic pack and new skins for existing traffic.

Sounds Fixes

Another popular one from Jazzycat is their Sound Fixes pack for ETS2. As you might expect, what this mod does is make the world sound much more realistic, and familiar. But it also includes sounds that might more relaxing as well which is a nice touch.

It will improve everything from airhorns, to engines to even the sound of a windshield wiper to the glass. Everything is modded up to sound as proper as possible.

While it might seem minor, all of these little things add up to have a more immersive and chill experience.

AI Realistic Lights

Players are always striving towards a more realistic experience, often modding some of ETS2’s tiny details.

These smaller ones can have a great effect on the feeling of realism, as evidenced by the AI Realistic Lights mod by Rockeropasiempre.

This mod, you guessed it, makes the lighting produced by AI vehicles in ETS2 more realistic by giving them more dynamic range and direction.

As such, ETS2’s night driving becomes far more realistic and atmospheric in the process.

Next-Gen Graphic Mod

Next-Gen Graphic Mod by Damian SVW is a mod that seeks to make ETS2 look as close to current-gen graphics as possible. The results are quite outstanding.

Enjoy much better look roads, grass, signs, and realistic sounding raindrops and rain noise from both the inside and outside of the vehicle.

The nice thing too is that it is updated to play nice with many of the other popular mods on this list.

SweetFX Reshade 64 bit

This graphics mod by Sweetfx, improves image clarity, anti-aliasing, color, HDR, and graininess to produces a deeper, richer picture.

It goes a long way to improve the way shadows are rendered in game making the graphics more realistic.

This mod works particularly well in sunny weather and when the camera is in motion, perfect for cruising down motorways during summertime.

Google Maps Navigation

This awesome mod by Sinagrit Baba changes the navigation displays in ETS2 to a Google Maps theme.

It definitely adds another level of detail to the inside of the cabin, making it look like the real thing.

This is another mod which shows the modding community’s attention to detail and commitment to creating a more realistic and immersive experience.

Old School Wheels

Now for something with a little more flash. The Old School Wheels mod for ETS2 by Rollo adds gloriously classic wheels to your trucks.

It includes 9 front wheels in 9 colors, 9 rear wheels in 9 colors, one painted front wheel and one painted rear wheel, and custom hub covers.

Click the link above to check out the full gallery for ETS2 in all its retro glory.

Improved Big Garage

This mod by harven adds workers and AI vehicles to the big company garages found in cities in the Scandinavia, Vive la France, and Italia DLC.

As well as these visual improvements, the mod also fixes several bugs which are commonly associated with these areas in Euro Truck Simulator 2.

All doors are accessible, too, allowing the player to drive around the garage if they so wish.

Improved Truck Physics

For those players who want their trucks to handle even more realistically in ETS2, this mod by ALEXEP has you covered.

Tweaking everything from brake temperature to chassis suspension behavior, there’s plenty here to change the driving experience.

There are also subtle changes to the ways in which the driver reacts to movements, swaying back and forth with the vehicle.

This Euro Truck Simulator 2 mod supports all trucks but works better on a selection of curated ones. Head over to the mod page for full details.

Improved Environmental Sound

It’s not all visual improvements on offer here. This mod by AlexeyP improves the environmental sounds of Euro Truck Simulator 2, adding 250 new high-quality audio files.

Weather effects now feature updated HQ rain and thunder audio as well as improving how everything sounds from within the cabin itself.

The Euro tunnel in-game also gets an update, adding ferry and train sounds.

Menu music and ambient sound in ETS2 is also tweaked, culminating in a much more realistic experience.

Real European Companies

For obvious legal reasons, Euro Truck Simulator 2 doesn’t feature real European companies in its base version. This mod by Tamiel18 changes this by adding companies like Ikea, Michelin and Tesco into the mix.

The logos for these companies appear on the sides of AI trucks and definitely give the world more depth.

The mod extends to the Scandinavia and Viva Le France DLC packs, too.

Realistic Graphics and Weather

The Realistic Graphics and Weather mod is quite simple, and does what it says on the tin.

The additions it makes include: more vibrant graphics (obviously), new textures at gas stations, new textures in hotels, Realistic road textures, and new road and vegetation textures.

If you want to give your ETS2 game a little visual boost, then this is the mod for you. The mod’s page even features some videos that shows it in action.

Real European Gas Station

On top of the realistic businesses, you can add real European gas station brands to ETS2 with this mod.

If you live in Europe, think of any big gas station company, and you’ll be able to add it to ETS2.

Now, as you travel around the game’s world, you’ll see the gas stations just as you would in the real world.

Modern Garage

The Modern Garage mod completely changes the storage game in Euro Truck Simulator 2.

It’s mostly just a visual improvement, making everyone look new and shiny.

For images and more info on what it changes exactly, check out the mod’s page.

Heads Up Display GPS

This mod makes getting around in ETS2’s world far easier.

While GPS and Satnav have been available in game before, this mod adds GPS guidance to the heads up display, so that you can work out where you need to go without taking your eyes off the road.

It’s well designed, looks great, and works well as a guidance system.

50k Addons

Here’s another real simple but a crucial one. 50k Addons will let you add on nicknacks and other things to your rig to give it more personality and fit your style more.

You get a ton of customization options and places to decorate your rig. It’s one of the most popular ETS2 mods out there, and has been for years now so it’s no surprise why it continues to appear on lists like these.

RusMap

The RusMap mod features a big redesign of the city of Vitebsk, along with plenty of bug fixes and other visual and quality-of-life improvements. New roads and cities have also been added, giving you even more to explore on your next road trip.

Passenger Transportation

If you want even more immersion in Euro Truck Simulator 2, consider downloading and installing the Passenger Transportation mod as well. This activates all stops and bus stations in cities, allowing you to deliver your passengers safely to their destinations, while also giving you more things to do in the game in general.

That does it for our list of the Best Euro Truck Simulator 2 Mods! For more info on ETS2 and other games, make sure to search Twinfinite.

