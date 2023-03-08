Apex Legends Pro HisWattson Stunned After EA Account Disabled

Apex Legends Global Series / EA

FURIA Esports Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has endured issues with Respawn and EA in the past, when he was banned from competing in the Apex Legends Global Series in late 2022. Now, he’s had his account inexplicably disabled, sharing his confusion on Twitter on March 8.

He confirmed the news with a tweet captioned: “I don’t really know what just happened.” Attached was a screengrab of an EA message confirming his account has been disabled because of a “violation of EA’s terms of service.”

The full message from EA reads: “Your account has been disabled. Due to a violation of EA’s terms of service, your account has been temporarily blocked from this product. During this time you may not be able to access some of EA’s products and services. You will be able to access this product again in 3 days.”

I don't really know what just happened pic.twitter.com/MZx2T9R6JF — FURIA HisWattson (@HisWattson) March 8, 2023

Respondents were largely confused, asking what McMillin may have done to receive his second suspension from Apex Legends. His previous issues came as a result of his disagreements with Apex Security dev Conor ‘Hideouts’ Ford, but there’s no indication that a similar clash has contributed to these issues.

Typically, video game publishers and developers do not comment publicly on bans and suspensions, even when they affect prominent community members.

Either way, it seems HisWattson will have to wait three days before hopping back into Apex Legends and entertaining his viewers once again.

