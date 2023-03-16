An Adorable Grogu Detail You Might Have Missed in The Mandalorian

Image Source: Disney/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Anybody who has seen an episode of The Mandalorian doesn’t need any reminders of how cute Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) is. Even people who haven’t watched the show know who he is. Well, just when it seemed like he couldn’t get any cuter, this scene with Bo Katan and Din (aka The Mandalorian) cranked up the cuteness in a subtle way that many people may have missed.

Following Bo’s rescue of Din from Mandalore, the two are seen flying through open space with Grogu floating around in his pod in the background. The little green creature in that adorable bassinet-like device that levitates just a few feet above the ground is cute enough on its own. Then this scene has to come along and make him even more adorable.

At a point in the conversation, Din responds to Bo with the standard Mandalorian phrase of agreement, “This is the way.” Bo, then repeats the line as a Mandalorian does, but what happens next is kind of surprising and so cute at the same time.

Right after Bo says this is the way, Grogu is heard sputtering and almost forming words with the coos and other sounds coming out of his mouth. It’s almost like he’s trying to respond to the both of them by also saying this is the way.

This catches Din and Bo off guard as they both turn around to look at Grogu and then at each other. Unfortunately, the moment is broken up by an explosion at the front of the ship caused by incoming fire. It seems like Grogu’s babbling in the previous episode and this one is foreshadowing him eventually learning to talk this season, but we’ll have to wait and see for now.

Season three of The Mandalorian is available to stream right now exclusively on Disney+.

