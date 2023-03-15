Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Who doesn’t adore a turtle-type pokemon? These cute critters aren’t the most abundant, but there are still plenty of Pokemon turtles and evolutions to check out if you’re a fan of the reptilian creature. The most famous one of them all is Squirtle, but we wanted to share with you all turtle pokemon, listed from cute to ferocious.

All Turtle Pokemon

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

But first, here’s some background on Pokemon’s most famous turtle, Squirtle. Squirtle is an adorable water-type creature that can evolve into the scary Blastoise at level 36 (in video games) after evolving into Wartortle at level 16. Two of its main attack abilities are water elemental Torrent and Rain Dish. And if you want to see a giant dynamax version of this guy, make sure to play Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Squirtle’s first anime trainer was Gary and is #007 on the national Pokedex. Other turtle Pokemon are spread among the other elements of earth, fire, etc., and are all strong at their max evolutions. That being said, here are the currently known Turtle Pokemon in the franchise:

Aquatort

Blastoise

Carracosta

Chewtle

Drednaw

Grotle

Snapirtle

Snimdamp

Squirtle

Tirtouga

Torkoal

Torterra

Tortice

Turtwig

Wartortle

Congrats, now you know about all turtle pokemon, listed from cute to ferocious, and you’re ready to be a Pokemon master! Make sure to keep up to date with Twinfinite to get all the news first about Pokemon. And check out our review on the latest rpg installment of the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Related Posts