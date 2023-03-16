All Strongman Simulator Codes in Roblox (March 2023)

Image Source: Roblox

It’s hard to keep track of all the different types of games you can find on Roblox, but it’s fair to say that Strongman Simulator is one of the more unusual offerings. After all, not only will players be working out and pumping steel in a virtual gym, but they’ll also be dragging things around to make them look, well, super duper strong. If you’re on the lookout for all the latest Roblox Strongman Simulator codes, then you’ve come to the right place. Let’s get into the deets, shall we?

All Working Strongman Simulator Codes in Roblox

The following list is comprised of all the active codes you can redeem in Strongman Simulator for in-game freebies. Do note that these codes can expire, so get them while they’re hot:

Shazam! – 5 Minutes 2x Workout Speed Buff

– 5 Minutes 2x Workout Speed Buff LearnThe – 5 Minutes x Workout Speed Buff

– 5 Minutes x Workout Speed Buff HOLIDAY – 10 Minutes 2x Workout Speed

– 10 Minutes 2x Workout Speed 1500likes – 5 Minutes x2 Energy Boost

– 5 Minutes x2 Energy Boost 5000likes – 5 Minutes x2 Energy Boost

– 5 Minutes x2 Energy Boost 10000 – 5 Minutes x2 Energy Boost

– 5 Minutes x2 Energy Boost strongman – Rubber Duck Pet

– Rubber Duck Pet season1 – 10 Minutes of 2x Workout

– 10 Minutes of 2x Workout 400M – 15 Minutes 2x Energy

– 15 Minutes 2x Energy 100M – 10 Minutes 2x Energy

– 10 Minutes 2x Energy Chad – Rubber Duck Pet

– Rubber Duck Pet 10m – 5 Minutes 2x Workout Speed Buff

– 5 Minutes 2x Workout Speed Buff 25k – 5 Minutes x2 Energy Boost

All Expired Strongman Simulator Codes in Roblox

These codes have expired and no longer work in Strongman Simulator:

500likes – 5 Minutes x2 Energy Boost

How to Redeem Codes in Strongman Simulator

Like many games on Roblox, redeeming codes in Strongman Simulator is really easy. Go ahead and follow these simple steps:

Launch Strongman Simulator on Roblox.

Tap on the golden Twitter bird button on the left-hand side of the screen (as pictured below).

Type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s 100% correct as if the code is not correct, it won’t work.

Hit “Use” and the free items or boosts will be added to your account. Have fun!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

And that brings us to the end of our guide. Hopefully, we’ve helped to answer your inquiry about all the latest Roblox Strongman Simulator codes. For more, here’s what Preppy Values means. Or if you’d prefer, go ahead and take a gander a the links below.

Related Posts