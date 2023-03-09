All Street Fighter Duel Codes (March 2023)

Image Source: Capcom, Crunchyroll Games

If you can’t get enough of Street Fighter and dove head first into Street Fighter Duel, you’ll find that it’s quite a different experience. You won’t be stringing combos together, but rather leading a team of fighters from the Street Fighter universe. To make the challenge easier, we’ve gathered all Street Fighter Duel codes for you to use at your leisure.

All Available Street Fighter Duel Codes for Crunchyroll Version

The following Street Fighter Duel codes are unique to the version downloaded from Crunchyroll:

SFDTweets : Redeem this code to collect 300 Gems

: Redeem this code to collect 300 Gems SFDiscord : Redeem this code to collect 300 Gems

: Redeem this code to collect 300 Gems AnimeAwards2023 : Redeem this code to collect 500 Gems

: Redeem this code to collect 500 Gems SFDLaunch: Redeem this code to collect 300 Gems

All Working Street Fighter Duel Codes for A Plus Japan Version

If you downloaded Street Fighter Duel from A Plus Japan, you’ll be using these codes:

SFDiscord : Redeem this code to collect 300 Gems

: Redeem this code to collect 300 Gems SFDTop1 : Redeem this code to collect 800 Gems

: Redeem this code to collect 800 Gems SFDPTtrouble0305: Redeem this code to collect 100 Gems

All Expired Street Fighter Duel Codes

At this time, these Street Fighter Duel codes are no longer in use:

BG74JLYP

DGW4S7AN

EGJ351MM

XMAS2021

SFD1987

SFD6667

How to Redeem Codes in Street Fighter Duel

In order to collect the free rewards from codes in Street Fighter Duel, you need to redeem them in-game. So, fire up the app and follow along with these steps:

Tap on your player icon in the top-left corner. Select the Basic Info tab. Tap the “Exchange Code” button along the bottom and type in one of the working codes.

And that does it for all Street Fighter Duel codes, as well as how to redeem them! You’ll want to use the codes as soon as possible as they do not last very long. For more related content, check out the links here at Twinfinite down below.

Related Posts