All Pet Trading Card Simulator Codes in Roblox (March 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Collecting cards has been a staple in video games for a long while, and Pet Trading Card Simulator on Roblox capitalises on this trend with a fun-packed and chill collect-’em-up clicker experience. Similar to Adopt Me, you can even equip your pets and show them off to the whole world. But much like many games on the popular platform, there are free codes to redeem that’ll earn you free rewards. So, with that in mind, here are all the Pet Trading Card Simulator codes in Roblox right now. Let’s begin!

All Working Pet Trading Card Simulator Codes in Roblox

Here are all the active codes in Pet Trading Card Simulator that’ll earn you some free in-game rewards:

ALMOST10K – 1x Ultra Luck Potion

– 1x Ultra Luck Potion BETA – 10-minute Luck potion

– 10-minute Luck potion BOSSKILLER – 15-minute Luck potion

– 15-minute Luck potion DISCORDFAN – 10-minute Luck potion

– 10-minute Luck potion EIGHTTHOUSAND – 1x Ultra Luck Potion

– 1x Ultra Luck Potion EXCLUSIVE – 15-minute Luck potion

– 15-minute Luck potion FIRST1K – 15-minute Luck potion

– 15-minute Luck potion FOUNDTWITTER – 1x Ultra Luck Potion

– 1x Ultra Luck Potion FOURK – Ultra Luck Potion

– Ultra Luck Potion LUCK200k – 15-minute Luck potion

– 15-minute Luck potion NICE3K – Ultra Luck Potion

– Ultra Luck Potion ONEMILLION – Ultra Luck Potion

– Ultra Luck Potion SEVENK – 1x Ultra Luck Potion

– 1x Ultra Luck Potion WEDIDIT10K – 1x Ultra Luck Potion

– 1x Ultra Luck Potion WOW2MILLION – Ultra Luck Potion

– Ultra Luck Potion WOW5K – Ultra Luck Potion

All Expired Codes in Pet Trading Card Simulator on Roblox

At the time of writing, there are currently no expired codes in the game.

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Trading Card Simulator

Luckily, redeeming codes in Pet Trading Card Simulator is super easy. All you need to do is follow these steps:

First, launch Pet Trading Card Simulator on Roblox.

Next, tap on the blue Twitter bird icon on the left-hand side of your screen (as highlighted int he image below).

Type in a code from the list of working codes above. Make sure it’s exactly as it appears on the list.

Finally, hit ‘Redeem’ and the freebies will be added to your account. Enjoy!

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about all the Pet Trading Card Simulator codes in Roblox right now. For more, here’s a rundown of all the Adopt Me pet trade values. Or, if you’d rather, feel free to take a gander at the links below.

Related Posts